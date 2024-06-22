Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: IND Vs BAN - Bangladesh Decide To Bowl

IND Vs BAN Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024: India and Bangladesh are set to clash in a crucial Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 22nd, at 8:00 PM IST at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. India are on fire after a dominant 47-run victory over Afghanistan maintaining winning streak. Bangladesh, however, need a win following a tough loss to Australia. While they might be a bit down, they have a small advantage - they get to stay put in Antigua, unlike India who just flew in after their big win in Barbados. Will Bangladesh capitalize on their advantage, or will India extend their winning streak? Get live updates of BAN vs IND with ball-by-ball commentary here

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Toss Update

Bangladesh win the toss and opt to field.

IND vs BAN Head-To-Head Record

Matches played: 13

India won: 12

Bangladesh won: 1

Last result: India beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets (Hangzhou 2023)

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar.

India Vs Bangladesh Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024, Saturday, June 22

Cricket fans, assemble! Welcome to our live coverage of India vs Bangladesh. This Super Eights clash in the T20 World Cup promises high drama. Undefeated India takes on a shaky Bangladesh, both desperate for their batting stars to finally shine. There's a long history of tension between these teams, adding another layer of intrigue to the match. While India dominate the head-to-head record, Bangladesh got a reputation for pulling off upsets. Will they be able to stop India's winning streak this time? Rohit Sharma and his men will undoubtedly be cautious. Stay tuned as the action unfolds at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. (Scorecard | Prediction)

