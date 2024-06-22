Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh Live Scores, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: IND Vs BAN - Bangladesh Decide To Bowl

IND Vs BAN Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024: India and Bangladesh are set to clash in a crucial Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 22nd, at 8:00 PM IST at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. India are on fire after a dominant 47-run victory over Afghanistan maintaining winning streak. Bangladesh, however, need a win following a tough loss to Australia. While they might be a bit down, they have a small advantage - they get to stay put in Antigua, unlike India who just flew in after their big win in Barbados. Will Bangladesh capitalize on their advantage, or will India extend their winning streak? Get live updates of BAN vs IND with ball-by-ball commentary here