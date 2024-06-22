IND Vs BAN Prediction, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

India and Bangladesh will go head to head in a crucial Super Eight fixture of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday, June 22 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)
Both teams come into the contest after contrasting results in their previous outing. Rohit Sharma's men won their first Super 8 game in brilliant fashion against Afghanistan.
While on the other hand, Bangladesh lost to Mitchell Marsh's Australia by 28 runs via DLS method at the North Sound in Antigua.
India Vs Bangladesh: Head To Head Record
India and Bangladesh have faced each other 13 times in T20 internationals, with the Najmul Hossain Shanto's side winning just once.
Matches - 13
India won - 12
Bangladesh won - 1
India Vs Bangladesh Full Squads
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaker Ali, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar
India Vs Bangladesh Probable XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh
Bangladesh predicted playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
India Vs Bangladesh Weather Report
The temperature in Antigua for the India Vs Bangladesh clash will be around 28° C. With no major threat from the weather gods, the cricketing fraternity should expect a full game.
India Vs Bangladesh Pitch Report
The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda is expected to be on the slower side and also spin. The captains winning the toss will be happy to have a bat.
India Vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
As per Google, India have 88% chance of winning the contest.