IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: India Win Bangladesh Opener As Ashwin Adds Six Wickets To Ton

Chennai local Ashwin and Chennai Super Kings star Ravindra Jadeja combined to brilliant effect to rip through the visitors

Ravichandran-Ashwin-India-Bangladesh-1st-Test
Ravichandran Ashwin (L) and Ravindra Jadeja (R) tore through Bangladesh.
Ravichandran Ashwin added a six-wicket haul to his century as India recorded a dominant 280-run victory in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai. (Day 4 Highlights | More Cricket News)

The hosts were well on their way to victory at the start of play on day four, with three Ashwin wickets helping them drop the tourists to 158-4 on Saturday, chasing a daunting target of 515.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto kept India waiting for their fifth wicket on Sunday, his resistance defining a wicketless first hour of play.

However, after drinks, Chennai local Ashwin and Chennai Super Kings star Ravindra Jadeja combined to brilliant effect to rip through the visitors. 

Ashwin made the breakthrough by having Shakib Al Hasan caught for 25 from just his fourth delivery of the day, then Jadeja's full ball was helped straight to Rohit Sharma at first slip by Litton Das (1).

Ashwin brought up his five-for soon afterwards by dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz (8), then Shanto's courageous knock of 82 was finally brought to an end by Jadeja, the Bangladesh skipper's top edge being well held by Jasprit Bumrah.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin with teammates celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai. - PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Shines In India's 280-Run Win Over Bangladesh

BY Jagdish Yadav

Jadeja finished 58-3 by bowling Hasan Mahmud (7) for the final wicket, but not before Ashwin had brought up his sixth dismissal, having Taskin Ahmed caught for five runs.

India will now look to clinch the two-match series when the second Test gets underway in Kanpur on Friday.

Data Debrief: Ashwin closing on Botham 

Ashwin's first-innings knock of 113 helped India build a commanding lead before Bangladesh took up the bat for the second time on Friday, and he was equally brilliant with the ball.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja walk back to the pavilion at the end of the first day of the first test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. - PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Centurion Ravichandran Ashwin Bats For Going Hard On Chennai Pitch

BY PTI

Having dismissed three before stumps on Friday, he did likewise in an enjoyable second session on Saturday, bringing up his 37th five-for in red-ball cricket.

It is the fourth time he has hit a hundred and scalped five wickets in a single Test, and he has also done so in successive Tests in Chennai. Only England great Ian Botham (five times) has ever achieved both feats in the same Test more often.

