GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Is Rohit Sharma Playing Today In Ahmedabad?

Summary of this article
Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first
Mumbai Indians missing services of Rohit Sharma
Former India captain recovering from a hamstring injury
Rohit Sharma missed his second consecutive game for the Mumbai Indians (MI), as he sat out their face-off with Gujarat Titans in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Monday (April 20, 2026). Rohit is recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained during a match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Though he has been prolific as a mainstay for Mumbai, this is not the first time he has missed back-to-back matches for the franchise. In IPL 2020, Rohit missed four consecutive games mid-season (against Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, RCB, and Delhi Capitals) due to a similar left hamstring strain. Kieron Pollard led the side in his absence before Rohit returned for the final league game and the playoffs.
Earlier, Titans' skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. His opposite number Hardik Pandya said he would have bowled too.
GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma.
Impact Subs: Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Anuj Rawaat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar.
Mumbai Indians: Danish Malewar, Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar.
Impact Subs: Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma.
Gill’s Titans began the season with two straight losses, but roared back in style with three wins on the trot. GT beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets in a thriller at Eden Gardens, moving to six points. MI, on the other hand, have lost five games in a row since their opening-day win against KKR.