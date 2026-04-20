GT Vs MI, IPL 2026: Is Rohit Sharma Playing Today In Ahmedabad?

Though he has been prolific as a mainstay for Mumbai, this is not the first time he has missed back-to-back matches for the franchise. In IPL 2020, Rohit missed four consecutive games mid-season (against Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, RCB, and Delhi Capitals) due to a similar left hamstring strain. Kieron Pollard led the side in his absence before Rohit returned for the final league game and the playoffs.