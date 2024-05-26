Cricket

England Vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

Both England and Pakistan now will fly to Cardiff to play the 3rd T20I at the Sophia Gardens on Tuesday, May 28. Here’s how, when and where you can watch the match in India

File
England Vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG Vs PAK Cricket Match
info_icon

After the first game at Headingley was called off due to rain, England won the second T20I by 23 runs at Edgbaston, thanks to Jos Buttler’s brilliant 84 from just 51 deliveries. The second game also proved to be a good outing for Jofra Archer who picked up two wickets for just 28 runs. (More Cricket News)

England will look to dominate as they have done in the last five games against Pakistan, winning four T20Is, while the visitors will look to break their form slump, win and will be hopeful of taking the momentum and confidence into the all-important T20 World Cup.

When is England Vs Pakistan 3rd T20I?

The third game of the four-match series between England and Pakistan will take place on Tuesday, May 28 at 11 PM IST at the Sophia Gardens in Leeds. 

Where to watch England Vs Pakistan 3rd T20I In India?

The live telecast of England and Pakistan T20I series available on Sony Sports Network and the streaming in India will be on Sony Liv App and website.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

England: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali (vc), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Reece Topley, Mark Wood

