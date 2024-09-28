Cricket

ENG Vs AUS, 4th ODI: Liam Livingstone Lights Up Lord's As England Level Series 2-2

In a game that saw a number of standout performers, Livingstone's display with the bat broke ODI records for matches at Lord's

Liam-Livingstone-ODI-Batting
Liam Livingstone scored 62 runs off 27 deliveries at Lord's.
info_icon

England showed their power with the bat and ball as they levelled their ODI series with a 186-run thumping of Australia in a rain-delayed match at Lord's. (More Cricket News)

Harry Brook, Ben Duckett and a blistering batting display from Liam Livingstone sent England on their way before Matthew Potts starred with the ball in hand. 

After a relatively quiet start to the top order that saw Phil Salt (22) and Will Jacks (10) fall early, Brook quickly found his rhythm, cruising to a 37-ball half-century. 

Duckett's 63 runs from 62 deliveries, coupled with Brook (87), saw England take control, but the pair were dismissed within eight overs of each other. 

England beat Australia by 46 runs (DLS method) in the third ODI at Chester-le-Street. - AP
England Vs Australia 4th ODI Highlights: Brook, Livingstone Star With Bat, Carse, Potts With Ball As ENG Force Decider

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, a late onslaught ensued when Livingstone was welcomed to the crease, notching an unbeaten 62 runs from 27 deliveries, a knock that included seven sixes, four of which came as he took 28 off the last over of the innings from Mitchell Starc.

With England ending on 312-5, Australia started their chase strongly, but the wickets of Mitchell Marsh (28), Travis Head (34) and Steve Smith (five) within four overs started the tourists' collapse. 

Australia crumbled from 68-0 to 126 all out in 24.4 overs, with Potts (4-38) doing most of the damage, with Adil Rashid (1-11) sealing the win with the wicket of Josh Hazlewood to force a decider in Bristol on Sunday. 

Data Debrief: Livingstone leads comeback

In a game that saw a number of standout performers, Livingstone's display with the bat broke ODI records for matches at Lord's. 

Australia's Travis Head celebrates 100 runs during the first one day international match between England and Australia, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England, Thursday Sept. 19, 2024. - AP/Nigel French
England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Travis Head Breaks Record With His Match-winning 154*

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Lancashire spin bowler's 25-ball half-century was the fastest seen at Lord's, while England's 12 sixes is a new record in an ODI encounter at the home of cricket. 

The triumph also saw England produce their second-highest winning margin against Australia when batting first in the ODI's, with their 242-run victory at Trent Bridge in 2018 the only game they have won by a larger gap. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IRE Vs SA: Patrick Kruger, Ryan Rickelton Star For South Africa In T20I Series Opener Against Ireland
  2. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Saint Lucia Kings Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CPL Match 29 On TV And Online
  3. South Korea Vs Indonesia, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series
  5. India Vs Bangladesh Test Is Also Monkey Vs Langur At Kanpur's Green Park Stadium; Check How
Football News
  1. Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Bochum: Serhou Guirassy Brace Inspires Comeback Victory
  2. AC Milan 3-0 Lecce: Quickfire Goals Seal Rossoneri Triumph In Seria A
  3. Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Rennes: Bradley Barcola Shines Ahead Of Arsenal Clash
  4. Wayne Rooney Lauds 'Excellent' Plymouth Argyle Defence In Luton Town Victory
  5. Mikel Arteta: Gunners Boss Adamant Title Fight Will Not Affect His Relationship With Pep Guardiola
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
  2. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  3. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
  5. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Himachal Street Vendors Row: Congress Asks Minister Vikramaditya To Follow Party's Ideologies
  2. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Sikkim Amid Landslides; Predicts Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha
  3. Mpox In India: Kerala Confirms Its 2nd Infection, India's 3rd Case So Far
  4. Elections 2024 Wrap: Shah's '3rd Gen' Message To Cong Over Art 370, Hooda's Haryana CM Post Outlook
  5. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  2. Pak PM Sharif Raises 'Kashmir' Issue At UNGA Compares Kashmiris With Palestinians | Details
  3. What Are The Key Accusations Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams?
  4. 'My Country Is At War': Israeli PM Netanyahu Vows To 'Degrade' Hezbollah At UNGA
  5. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Over 700 People Killed In A Week In Lebanon, Netanyahu Says 'Won't Stop' Until Goals Achieved
Latest Stories
  1. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
  2. UFC Fight Night: Benoit Saint-Denis On Home Bout, 'God Of War' Nickname & More | Exclusive
  3. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  4. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  7. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  8. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details