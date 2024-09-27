England Vs Australia Live Score, 4th ODI: ENG Look To Level Series; Rain Threat Looms At Lord's

Welcome to our live coverage of the fourth ODI between Australia and England at Lord's on Friday (September 27, 2024). Despite an English win at Chester-le-Street, the visitors lead 2-1 and could clinch the series with a victory tonight. Play could however be hampered by intermittent downpour through the evening. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the ENG vs AUS game, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Australia won the first game in Nottingham by seven wickets, and the second one in Leeds by 68 runs to make their intentions clear at the outset. But England bounced back with a 46-run victory (DLS method) at Chester-le-Street, and will try to make the fifth and final ODI a decider by levelling things up at Lord's.