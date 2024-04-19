Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Delhi Capitals are set to host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 in the first IPL match of the season at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. (Match Preview | Streaming)
Currently ranked at number four on the points table, the Pat Cummins-led SRH have won four out of six matches played this season. Their most recent win came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru where they amassed 287 runs on the board to smash their own record of the highest total in the IPL history.
DC are also coming after winning their last match against Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium. DC bowled out GT for 89 runs and chased down the target in just 8.5 overs. They have Jake Fraser-McGurk and Prithvi Shaw at the top order and Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs in the middle order which provides a proper balance to the team.
Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have done well in the spin bowling department whereas Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed have been impressive in seam-bowling. SRH have a destructive batting lineup and a disciplined bowling department.
DC Vs SRH Full Squads:
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, David Warner, Abishek Porel, Jhye Richardson, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal
As Delhi Capitals prepare to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, three key player battles are worth looking out for from both teams;
1. Travis Head vs Khaleel Ahmed
Travis Head smashed a 39-ball century in the last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and is in sublime form. He likes to attack from the word go and Khaleel Ahmed who swings the ball on both sides can pose some threat to the destructive batter. The left-arm swing bowler has a good reputation for getting early wickets.
2. Jake Fraser-McGurk vs Pat Cummins
The young Aussie batter Jake Fraser-McGurk likes to play the explosive brand of cricket and he has shown that in his past two innings. With David Warner coming in the next match, he may bat down the order but his batting style is what makes him unique. SRH captain Pat Cummins must be coming prepared for him on Saturday.
3. Heinrich Klaasen vs Kuldeep Yadav
Heinrich Klaasen is in the form of his life and playing aggressive cricket coming down the order. Kuldeep Yadav has bowled well so far but his real test will be against Klaasen on Saturday. Klaasen has raw power and can hit big shots. His wicket can win the game for DC and Kuldeep must be having some plans for the veteran batter.