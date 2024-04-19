DC Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Bangladesh

After some positive results in the bag for Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC), they must prepare for a visit of Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage)
With four victories from six matches, SRH are fourth in the IPL point table as for DC, their back-to-back victories have pushed them up in the latest ipl points table.
DC vs SRH, Head-to-Head Record:
The two sides have clashed 23 times previously in the IPL with SRH winning 12 of those to DC's 11 wins.
Advertisement
When will the DC vs SRH, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 35th match of IPL 2024 will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 20 at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the DC vs SRH, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Advertisement
Where to watch the DC vs SRH, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the DC vs SRH, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the DC vs SRH, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the DC vs SRH, IPL 2024 match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
DC Squad: Rishabh Pant (C), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Jhye Richardson, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara.
SRH Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.