Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

You Will Never Know When Rahul Will Go On Vacation And Govt Destabilise: Amit Shah To Young Voters In Goa

During his interaction with social media volunteers of BJP at Vasco city, Shah, who was on a one-day visit to Goa ahead of the February 14 elections, said that only BJP can guarantee a better future to the young people.

You Will Never Know When Rahul Will Go On Vacation And Govt Destabilise: Amit Shah To Young Voters In Goa
Home Minister Amit Shah - PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 11:28 am

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to youngsters in Goa to support BJP for their better future and took a dig at Congress, saying youths will never know when Rahul Gandhi will go on vacation and the state government will destabilise in the coastal state. During his interaction with social media volunteers of BJP at Vasco city, Shah, who was on a one-day visit to Goa ahead of the February 14 elections, said that only BJP can guarantee a better future to the young people.

Shah said that Goa will be converted into an educational hub in the next five years, the planning for which was done by former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar and his successor Pramod Sawant. He recalled that two months ago foundation was laid in Goa for a Forensic Science University.

“There are similar projects in the pipeline which are already sanctioned for Goa,” Shah said, adding that the coastal state has the potential to become the education hub due to the highest literacy rate. Shah said that the Modi government's Startup scheme has been implemented in Goa and by 2025, more than 500 international-level startups would come up in the coastal state.

Related stories

Goa Polls: TMC-MGP Alliance Promises Resumption Of Mining, Reservation For Women In Jobs & Local Bodies

Amit Shah To Address Three Indoor Public Meetings In Poll-Bound Goa On Sunday

Goa Election 2022: How Green Was My Valley

“When IT hub is created or sailors' university is created then you will have job opportunities in Goa. That is why, I say, you all will not have to go anywhere (any other political party) because if you support Congress, you will never know when Rahul baba will go on vacation and Goa government will destabilise,” he said. He was apparently referring to the Congress' political position in Goa. The party was hit the hardest due to defections in the last five years.

Speaking about industrial growth, Shah said Goa is not a consumer state, and for this reason, the government has to think about the investment that will help in Goa's progress. “That is the reason why we look at tourism as a potential sector,” he said, adding that the tourist inflow will grow manifold after a second airport at Mopa will be commissioned.

The international airport at Mopa is expected to be commissioned in August 2022. Shah said that the Union government is planning to develop the trade and industry which is suitable to Goa's environment. “The BJP in the last ten years had taken up various works like construction of a new airport, modernisation of shipyard, maritime cluster etc. All these were done with the vision. Give us five more years, Goa's industrial development will pick up the pace with jet speed,” he added.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi Goa Assembly Elections BJP Congress
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Mahatma Gandhi's Ideals Must Reach All To Strengthen Spirit Of Brotherhood In Country: Gehlot

Mahatma Gandhi's Ideals Must Reach All To Strengthen Spirit Of Brotherhood In Country: Gehlot

Sidhu Doesn't Have One Achievement In Last 18 Yrs, Did Nothing For His Seat, Alleges Majithia

Naidu, Birla Discuss Covid-Safe Budget Session

Indian Hotels Company Signs 13 New Properties Under amã Stays & Trails

Delhi Reports 3,674 Fresh Covid Cases, 30 Deaths

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.

The Day The Music Died

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics

Lava covers a road near a volcano in the Canary Islands of La Palma, Spain.

Excavators And Heavy Machineries Deployed After Cumbre Vieja Volcano Spewed Lava At Spain's Canary Island

A dog is followed by a couple as the stroll on the snow-covered boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.

Maryland, Rhode Island, Boston Covered In Snow After Strong Nor'easter Storm Swept Across East Coast