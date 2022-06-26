Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Woman Held For Duping People By Posing As Executive Of Non-Banking Firms

The accused, identified as Manisha Ahirwal, was arrested from a fake call centre running in a rented accommodation at Rohini Sector 8, they said. 

Woman Held For Duping People By Posing As Executive Of Non-Banking Firms
Woman Held For Duping People By Posing As Executive Of Non-Banking Firms Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 7:01 pm

A 27-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly duping people by impersonating as executive of different non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), police said on Sunday. 

The accused, identified as Manisha Ahirwal, was arrested from a fake call centre running in a rented accommodation at Rohini Sector 8, they said. 

According to police, on May 31, a case was registered on the complaint of one Dilip Kumar where he alleged that he received a call from a woman who represented herself as an executive of an NBFC. The call was regarding issuing a credit card, they said. 

Related stories

My Son Will Follow His 'Raj Dharma', I Will Follow My 'Rashtra Dharma': Yashwant Sinha

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Reveals 'Mental Block' As She Aims To Break Her Own World Record At Commonwealth Games

Ambubachi Mela Ends, Public Worshipping Resumes At Assam's Kamakhya Temple

The woman sent him a fake link of a website of the company and asked him to pay Re one online to confirm his details. But instead of Re one, Rs 24,745 was debited from his account, police said. 

During the investigation, it was found that the transaction was done by Ahirwal, police said. Later, a fake call center was found running in a rented accommodation at Rohini. Raids were conducted and police nabbed Ahirwal, along with her two accomplices. While Ahirwal was arrested, her accomplices Kalpana and Reema were bound down in the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said. 

During interrogation, Ahirwal disclosed that she worked in a call centre for around two years, and later she decided to open her own call centre, police said. 

In January, she took a rented space at Rohini Sector 8 and hired two persons for tele-calling. The three conspired to cheat people by impersonating themselves as executives of different big companies, the DCP said. 

Ahirwal was in contact with one Krunal Shah, a native of Ahmedabad in Gujrat, who used to provide her fake websites, bank account details and fake SIM cards. One Neha provided her customers’ data and using all these things, she, along with her team, cheated several people, police said. 

Shah used to meet her at Uttam Nagar bus stand and provided her details of accounts, phone numbers and fake websites and take money, they said, adding that efforts are being made to nab Shah and Neha.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Financial Fraud Banking Sector FIR Delhi Police Headquarter NBFC New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Watch Crazy Nicholls Dismissal

ENG Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Watch Crazy Nicholls Dismissal

India's Biggest-Ever Bank Loan Fraud: All You Need To Know About Rs 34,000-Crore DHFL Scam

India's Biggest-Ever Bank Loan Fraud: All You Need To Know About Rs 34,000-Crore DHFL Scam