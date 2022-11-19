Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Woman Among Accused Arrested For Model’s Gangrape In Kerala

Kerala: Police said the accused woman, who is a known person to the victim, hails from Rajasthan and also works as a model in the state.

Delhi woman brutally gangraped in Ghaziabad
Model gangraped in Kerala.(File photo-Representational image) Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 3:52 pm

Kerala police on Saturday recorded the arrest of four people, including a woman, in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 19-year old model inside a moving car, police said.

Three men, natives of Kodungallur, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, hailing from Kasaragod, in their vehicle on Thursday night, city police commissioner, C H Nagaraju said.

Police said the accused woman, who is a known person to the victim, hails from Rajasthan and also works as a model here.

Police said they were investigating the background of the four accused and will produce them before court soon.

The police Commissioner, who met the media here, said there was an element of trafficking also involved in the incident.  

"There is an element of trafficking in this. Section 370 involving anti-human trafficking has also been added in the FIR as a person has been moved from one place to another for this purpose," police said.

Police have added various provisions including sections for criminal conspiracy, rape, kidnapping among others.

The victim, who was staying at Kakkanad in the city, was invited to a DJ party by her friend, a Rajasthani woman, and was introduced to the men, police had said on Friday night after taking the accused into custody.

Related stories

Kathua Gangrape: SC Holds Accused Adult, Not To Be Tried As Juvenile

U'khand: Harish Rawat Demands Justice For 2012 Chhawla Gangrape Victim, Takes Out Candle March

Andaman ‘Job-For-Sex’ Racket: Court Rejects Gangrape Accused Ex-Chief Secy’s Anticipatory Bail

The accused took the model in their vehicle after she got drunk at a bar and 'gang-raped' her on Thursday night, police said.

"Medical evidence suggests that she was injured. After committing the crime, the men dropped the victim at Kakkanad," a senior police official said.

The matter came to light after it was reported to the police by a private hospital, where the victim was admitted by her roommate on Friday early morning. 
 

Tags

National India Kerala Gangrape Model Arrest Rajasthan Kasaragod FIR Kakkanad Victim Accused Crime
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Narco Test? Why Shraddha Walker Murder Accused Aaftab Poonawala Has To Undergo It?

What Is Narco Test? Why Shraddha Walker Murder Accused Aaftab Poonawala Has To Undergo It?

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources