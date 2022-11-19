Woman Among Accused Arrested For Model’s Gangrape In Kerala

Kerala police on Saturday recorded the arrest of four people, including a woman, in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 19-year old model inside a moving car, police said.

Three men, natives of Kodungallur, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, hailing from Kasaragod, in their vehicle on Thursday night, city police commissioner, C H Nagaraju said.

Police said the accused woman, who is a known person to the victim, hails from Rajasthan and also works as a model here.

Police said they were investigating the background of the four accused and will produce them before court soon.

The police Commissioner, who met the media here, said there was an element of trafficking also involved in the incident.

"There is an element of trafficking in this. Section 370 involving anti-human trafficking has also been added in the FIR as a person has been moved from one place to another for this purpose," police said.

Police have added various provisions including sections for criminal conspiracy, rape, kidnapping among others.

The victim, who was staying at Kakkanad in the city, was invited to a DJ party by her friend, a Rajasthani woman, and was introduced to the men, police had said on Friday night after taking the accused into custody.

The accused took the model in their vehicle after she got drunk at a bar and 'gang-raped' her on Thursday night, police said.

"Medical evidence suggests that she was injured. After committing the crime, the men dropped the victim at Kakkanad," a senior police official said.

The matter came to light after it was reported to the police by a private hospital, where the victim was admitted by her roommate on Friday early morning.

