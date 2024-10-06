Weather Wrap: Meghalaya Flashfloods Kill 10, IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert For Bengaluru, Rainy Durga Puja For Bengal

The weather some parts of India remain under the wrath of rain even in October as flashfloods take place in Meghalaya killing at least 10 people and the India Meterorological Department has predicted rainy disruptions in the celebration of Durga Puja in West Bengal.
Karnataka capital Bengaluru also witnessed severe waterlogging after heavy rains lashed the city.
Meghalaya: 10 People Died In Major Flashfloods Over Past 24 Hours
At least 10 people died, including seven of a family, in rain-induced flashfloods that ravaged Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district in the past 24 hours, officials said.
Incessant rainfall has triggered landslides in Gasuapara region of the district, they said on Saturday.
The family of seven were inside their home in the remote village of Hatiasia Songma when a landslide struck on Saturday, a senior official said. The deceased include three minors.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a review meeting on the situation across the five districts of Garo Hills.
He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, as three persons from Dalu and seven people from Hatiasia Songma were confirmed dead, the officials said.
Sangma has also ordered immediate ex gratia payment to the next of kin of the deceased.
Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have been deployed to carry out search and rescue operations in the worst-affected areas, they said.
During the meeting, Sangma suggested the use of bailey bridge technology for rebuilding efforts, which will allow for rapid assembly and transportation, the officials added.
Karnataka: Heavy Rains Lashed Bengaluru, Several Roads Flooded; IMD Issues 'Yellow' Alert
Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru on Saturday night which led to widespread flooding on major roads, particularly in the south and east of the city.
Traffic congestion was severe, especially near the Bommasandra industrial area, where vehicles were stuck for over an hour due to waterlogging.
The Bengaluru-Mysuru road also faced significant flooding, causing further delays.
In response to the heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department issued a 'yellow alert' for the city on Sunday, forecasting cloudy skies with possible rain or thundershowers.
From October 6 to 9, Bengaluru is expected to experience similar weather conditions, with daytime temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius and nighttime lows around 20 degrees Celsius, alongside high humidity levels. By October 10 and 11, rainfall may intensify, bringing consistent downpours and the potential for localized flooding in low-lying areas, although the cooler temperatures could offer some relief from the oppressive humidity.
West Bengal: Will It Rain During Most Awaited Festival Durga Puja?
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a special weather forecast for the Durga Puja festival in West Bengal. Somnath Dutta, Head of the Eastern Region Meteorological Department, noted that light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected during the festival. For South Bengal, rain is likely across all districts on October 5, with similar conditions anticipated from October 6 to 9.
Kolkata will experience a generally cloudy sky with light rain on October 5, followed by partly cloudy skies with occasional thundershowers through October 9. From October 10 to 13, this trend may continue.
In North Bengal, light to moderate rain is expected across many districts on October 5, with potential heavy rainfall in areas like Coochbehar. Rain will persist in various districts, particularly Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, from October 6 to 9, ensuring a wet Durga Puja across the region.