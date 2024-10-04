National

Weather Updates: Heavy Rainfall Likely In Bengal Till Saturday; Moderate Showers In Odisha, Bengaluru

The low-pressure belt over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause heavy downpour is likelyin the South Bengal districts. Landslides may also be triggered by heavy rain in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Rainfall likely in Bengal, Odisha till Saturday IMD prediction
Rainfall likely in Bengal, Odisha till Saturday (Representational Image) Photo: PTI
info_icon

Owing to the possibility of a low-pressure area forming over the north Bay of Bengal on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted isolated heavy rainfall in different parts of West Bengal while very heavy rainfall is expected in the northeastern states.

As per the prediction, under the influence of the weather system, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the sub-Himalayan districts till Saturday, with the possibility of very heavy rain at one or two places.

Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal: What are the forecasts?

  • Heavy downpour is expected in the South Bengal districts due to the low-pressure system.

  • Landslides may also be triggered by heavy rain in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, it said.

  • Considering the impact of the low-pressure area, squally wind of 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over north and adjoining Bay of Bengal, along and off West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts till Friday.

Rains in Mumbai: A man holds an umbrella while riding a cycle - | Photo: PTI
In Photos: Heavy Rain Cripples Mumbai, Weather Alerts Issued

BY Photo Webdesk

Moderate rainfall in Odisha

According to the weather office in Odisha, light to moderate rainfall in isolated parts of the state is likely during the next four days.

“However, there is no fear of heavy rainfall during the upcoming festival days,” said Manorama Mohanty, Director of IMD’s Bhubaneswar regional centre.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers could occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and the coastal areas on Friday, she said.

Monsoon withdrawal started in India - PTI
Delayed Monsoon Retreat Begins; 'Severe' Winter Likely | Decoding Weather Pattern Shifts

BY Jheelum Basu

Moderate rainfall expected in Bengaluru

IMD predicted moderate rainfall in Bengaluru accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Friday, October 4.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 18, which indicates good air quality in the city. The average temperature in the city is predicted to be around 24 degrees Celsius.

No alert has been issued as the IMD has predicted a downpour level of 7.4mm in the city. However, a yellow alert has been issued in South Interior Karnataka for Friday and Saturday over a prediction of heavy rain with thunderstorms, and lightning.

Representative image - PTI
IMD Warns Of Severe Weather In East, Heavy Rainfall & Flash Flood Risks Across India

BY Outlook Web Desk

Monsoon withdraws from Delhi

According to IMD, the The southwest monsoon which caused above normal rainfall in most parts of the country this year, withdrew from Delhi on Wednesday.

"Today, the southwest monsoon has further withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Delhi; some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, west Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan and some more parts of west Rajasthan," the IMD said in a statement.

Delhi this year recorded 1029.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 640.3 mm in the 2024 monsoon season. According to IMD data, excessive rainfall-related incidents killed at least 13 people in the national capital.

