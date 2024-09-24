Delayed Monsoon Retreat Begins; 'Severe' Winter Likely | Decoding Weather Pattern Shifts

However, despite problems in production due to excess rains, the sowing of kharif crops reached their best levels in recent years. According to the latest data from the government, kharif crops till September 20 were sown across approximately 110.46 million hectares, reflecting a 1.51 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, and 0.80 per cent above the normal acreage, defined as the average of the past five years (2018-19 to 2022-23). The standouts this season were paddy, arhar, groundnut, soybean, and maize.