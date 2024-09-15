IMD Warns Of Severe Weather In East, Heavy Rainfall & Flash Flood Risks Across India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and a moderate to high risk of flash floods over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand in the next 24 hours. The conditions are expected to worsen with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall anticipated over Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and eastern Madhya Pradesh over the next two days.
Deep depression intensifies over Gangetic West Bengal
A deep depression has formed over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal. Currently situated about 90 km northeast of Canning and 100 km east-northeast of Kolkata, this system is moving west-northwest at 23 km/h. It is expected to maintain its intensity through this evening but will likely weaken to a depression as it progresses across Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand over the next 48 hours.
Severe weather alert for Odisha
Odisha is expected to face heavy to very heavy rainfall, particularly in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Balasore districts, with isolated extreme rainfall over north Odisha. Rainfall of 7-20 cm and thunderstorms with lightning are likely. Flash floods and water logging may occur.
Weather in east and northeast India
Heavy rainfall is forecasted for Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya over the next 48 hours. These regions are at risk of significant weather impacts, including floods.
Himachal Pradesh suffers damages
In Himachal Pradesh, continuous rainfall has led to the closure of 42 roads. The region has experienced significant rainfall, with Katula receiving 78.5 mm and other areas like Palampur, Baijnath, and Mandi also seeing substantial precipitation. The state has suffered damages amounting to Rs 1,327 crore, with 169 rain-related fatalities reported.
Heavy rainfall halts Delhi’s traffic
In Delhi, the monsoon's effects are palpable, with residents experiencing unusually cool temperatures reminiscent of November. The weather forecast predicts continued cloudiness and potential rainfall with thunder from September 15 to 17 and a high probability of rain on September 18.
The heavy rainfall has led to major waterlogging on major roads and underpasses, causing traffic congestion in several parts of the city.