IMD Warns Of Severe Weather In East, Heavy Rainfall & Flash Flood Risks Across India

Deep depression intensifies over Gangetic West Bengal

A deep depression has formed over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal. Currently situated about 90 km northeast of Canning and 100 km east-northeast of Kolkata, this system is moving west-northwest at 23 km/h. It is expected to maintain its intensity through this evening but will likely weaken to a depression as it progresses across Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand over the next 48 hours.