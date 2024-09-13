National

Weather Updates: Intense Rainfall Alert In Bengal, UP, Odisha, U'Khand Due To Two Low-Pressure Areas, Says IMD

Two well-marked low-pressure areas formed over Central India and northeast Bay of Bengal respectively are behind the heavy torrential rainfalls across states which are expected to persist for the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Representational Image
Representational Image Photo: PTI
info_icon

A well-marked low pressure belt that formed over central India is bringing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and their adjacent region and will continue to do so over the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

Besides, another well marked low pressure area formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal is also likely to cause isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal & Odisha for next one week.

Washed away railway tracks following heavy rainfall in Secunderabad, Monday - PTI
Weather Today: Cyclone Asna Weakens, Over 30 Dead In Telangana, Andhra Monsoon Fury

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to the IMD's bulletin yesterday, the low pressure system of central India was located around 50 kilometres south-southeast of Agra and 50 kilometres north-northeast of Gwalior. As per predictions, it moved towards the north-northeast direction and gradually weakened today.

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, the system was likely to re-curve northeastward, away from the national capital, towards west Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The weather department warned of moderate to high risk of flash floods in several areas, particularly in parts of west Uttar Pradesh, east and west Madhya Pradesh.

Rainy day in Delhi (representative image) - PTI
Weather Wrap: Depression Over Bay Of Bengal Causes Heavy Rain In Andhra Pradesh, To Affect Odisha Next

BY Outlook Web Desk

Places to receive heavy rains

In line with IMD's prediction, both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand experienced very heavy rainfall in past 24 hours with red alerts being issued at several areas.

Besides, Haryana is also expected to see light to moderate rain, with heavy rainfall at times between September 12 and 15. Madhya Pradesh and West Rajasthan is also expected to experience heavy rainfall.

According to the Meta department, surface runoff and flooding may occur in low-lying, fully saturated areas due to the rainfall while localised flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and the closure of underpasses, especially in urban regions could be triggered by the heavy rains.

Traffic disruptions are likely due to waterlogged roads, and visibility may be reduced in some areas. Minor damage to kutcha (unpaved) roads and vulnerable structures is possible, along with landslides and damage to crops due to the rain and wind, the IMD said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Allocates 12.8 Billion Rupees For Stadium Renovations
  2. 'Our First Royal': Unmissable Shane Warne Tributes On Late Aussie Legend's Birth Anniversary
  3. Ireland Women Vs England Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs ENG-W 1st T20I On TV And Online
  4. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Indian Team Begins Practice In Chennai Under Coach Gautam Gambhir
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: Shreyas Iyer Comes Out To Bat With Sunglasses On, Goes For Duck
Football News
  1. Sven-Goran Eriksson Funeral: David Beckham And Roy Hodgson Honor The Late Manager In Torsby
  2. Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch OFC Vs CFC, ISL 2024 Fixture On TV And Online
  3. Vivianne Miedema And Khadija Shaw: Have Man City Built An Unstoppable Partnership For WSL?
  4. Sven-Goran Eriksson: David Beckham To Attend Funeral As Fans, Friends Pay Final Tribute To Late Manager - In Pics
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First To Reach One Billion Social Media Followers
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov Star As Canada Sweep Aside Finland
  3. Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal From Berlin Event
  4. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  5. India At Davis Cup 2024: Golden Opportunity To Achieve First-Ever Win Over Sweden In World Group I Match
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  2. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather Updates: Intense Rainfall Alert In Bengal, UP, Odisha, U'Khand Due To Two Low-Pressure Areas, Says IMD
  2. Behind Ladakh Protests, The Civil Bodies Fighting For Sixth Schedule
  3. Sixth Schedule And Ladakh’s Fight For It: Explained
  4. A Long March From Ladakh To Delhi
  5. Anti-Sikh Riots Case: Tytler Pleads Not Guilty, Delhi Court Frames Charges
Entertainment News
  1. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  2. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
  3. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
  4. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  5. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Severe Flooding In Nigeria, 2 Years After Devastating Floods That Killed Over 600
  2. Russia To Expel 6 British Diplomats It Accuses Of Spying And 'Subversive Activities'
  3. China Raises Retirement Age Which Is Now Among Youngest In World's Major Economies
  4. Africa Sees More Than 100 Deaths, 3,000 Fresh Mpox Cases In Past Week | Latest Updates
  5. North Korea Discloses Secretive Uranium Enrichment Facility As Kim Calls For More Nuclear Weapons
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Excise Policy: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal In CBI Case
  2. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  6. Big Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, SC Grants Bail To Delhi CM In CBI Case| Key Events So Far
  7. TN: Fire At Substation Triggers Massive Power Outage In Several Parts Of Chennai
  8. 'Running Bulldozer Over Country's Laws': Supreme Court Slams Demolition Threats