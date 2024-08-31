National

Weather Wrap: Depression Over Bay Of Bengal Causes Heavy Rain In Andhra Pradesh, To Affect Odisha Next

India Meteorological Department has predicted cloudy sky for Delhi on Sunday. A 'yellow' alert has been issued for rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Rainy day in Delhi (representative image) Photo: PTI
Heavy rain lashes Andhra Pradesh following a depression over the Bay of Bengal and India Meteorological Department has predicted it to move over to Odisha and issued 'orange' alert for the state for heavy to very heavy rainfall. But the weather has improved in Gujarat which was reeling under the effects of Cyclone Asna till Friday evening.

IMD has predicted cloudy sky for Delhi on Sunday. A 'yellow' alert has been issued for rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh: 7 People Die Due To Rain-Related Incidents

Andhra Pradesh experienced severe rain-related incidents resulting in seven deaths on Saturday. In Vijayawada, four people died due to landslides in the Mogalrajapuram area after heavy rain caused boulders to crash onto their homes.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each victim’s family and ordered the evacuation of residents from landslide-prone areas as more rain was expected.

In Guntur district, a teacher and two students died when their hatchback was swept away by an overflowing stream. The teacher, who had picked up the students after classes were suspended, was unable to navigate the swollen stream despite its moderate size.

The city of Vijayawada received heavy rainfall until and on Saturday that led to significant flooding in various areas, with 22 locations in the city being affected. Civic teams worked to manage the situation by diverting water into canals and setting up community halls to provide shelter, food, and water to those displaced.

Heavy rain also impacted other towns, including Machilipatnam and Gudivada. Many roads in Guntur and between Vijayawada and Guntur were inundated.

The Meteorological Department reported that a depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify and affect the region further, bringing additional heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, coordinating between departments to manage water levels and flood impacts, and preparing for potential river swells as predicted by the Central Water Commission.

Representational Image - PTI
India Weather: August Rainfall 16 Percent Above Normal; IMD Forecasts Same For September

BY Outlook Web Desk

Odisha: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Very Heavy Rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the depression over Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts around midnight, between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur, near Kalingapatnam.

The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 cm to 20 cm) with thunderstorms for Malkangiri, Koraput, and Nabarangpur districts until 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Additionally, heavy rain (7 to 11 cm) along with thunderstorms and lightning is anticipated in Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts. Squally winds with speeds of 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are expected along and off the Odisha coast.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until September 1 due to rough to very rough conditions in the Bay of Bengal. Special Relief Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh has urged all districts to stay prepared for any emergencies related to the weather system.

Himachal Pradesh: Heavy Rain Disrupts Road Connectivity, Water & Power Supply

In Himachal Pradesh, 72 roads have been closed due to recent rains, with 35 closures in Shimla and additional closures in Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, and other districts.

Rain has also disrupted 10 power and 32 water supply schemes.

According to reports, the recent rains have been intermittent, with Sundernagar receiving 44.8 mm and Shimla 15.1 mm.

A 'yellow' alert has been issued for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated locations on September 2.

Despite the recent rains, the state has a rainfall deficit of 23 per cent for the past three months, with 471.1 mm received against the average of 613.8 mm.

Delhi: IMD Predicts Mostly Cloudy Sky with Moderate Rain For Sunday

Delhi's temperature reached a high of 35.6°C on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather forecast for Sunday predicts mostly cloudy skies and moderate rain. Temperatures are expected to be around 35°C during the day and 26°C at night.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was rated as 'satisfactory' with a reading of 91 at 4 pm, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Cyclonic weather over the Arabian Sea - PTI
Cyclone Asna: No Major Impact On Gujarat, Direction Shifted Towards Oman

BY Outlook Web Desk

Gujarat: Weather Improves After Cyclone Asna Moves Towards Oman

Cyclone Asna, which formed off Gujarat's Kutch coast, has moved into the Arabian Sea toward Oman without causing significant damage.

By Friday evening, the cyclone, previously near the northeast Arabian Sea and Kachchh, was 310 km west of Naliya, Gujarat. It is expected to continue moving away from the Indian coast over the next 24 hours, easing concerns for Gujarat residents.

No heavy rainfall is forecasted for the state in the next five days.

As a precaution, nearly 3,500 people were evacuated, and those in vulnerable housing were advised to seek safer shelter.

The IMD reported that Cyclone Asna intensified from a deep depression and was centered 190 km west-northwest of Bhuj at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

While there is no red alert for heavy rain, a yellow alert is in effect for light to moderate rain in several districts today, with reduced alerts for some areas on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

