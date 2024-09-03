National

Weather Today: Cyclone Asna Weakens, Over 30 Dead In Telangana, Andhra Monsoon Fury

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the recent torrential rain and subsequent floods in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Vijayawada, is the "biggest disaster" he has witnessed in the state in his political career.

Washed away railway tracks following heavy rainfall in Secunderabad, Monday Photo: PTI
Parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and some other states continue to reel under monsoon fury, with multiple deaths, flooding, waterlogging and other rain-related incidents hampering the daily life of the residents. In Telangana, at least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents as torrential rains.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the recent torrential rain and subsequent floods in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Vijayawada, is the "biggest disaster" he has witnessed in the state in his political career. Naidu on Monday also said he would request the Central government to declare the floods in the state as a national calamity. At least 17 people have been killed in rain-related incidents and the floods.

Top Weather Updates | Sept 3

  • Telangana: At least 16 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents as torrential downpours lashed Telangana. The state government on Monday estimated the damage at Rs 5,000 crore and sought an immediate assistance of Rs 2,000 crore from the Centre. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the kin of those who were killed in the rain-related incidents, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the rain-hit areas and to declare the floods as a national calamity.

  • Hyderabad Rains: In view of the forecast of rains in Adilabad, Nizamabad and Nirmal districts on Monday and Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister directed the Collectors and other officials of these districts to be alert and to shift the people in low-lying areas to relief camps if necessary. Officials were directed to address issues related to traffic, supply of power, water and also sanitation in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation without any delay. An official of the Secunderabad-headquartered South Central Railway (SCR) said due to heavy rains and waterlogging over the tracks at several locations on the SCR network, as many as 432 trains were cancelled and 13 trains were partially cancelled. He said 139 trains were diverted till Monday afternoon.

  • Andhra Pradesh: CM Chandrababu Naidu said the recent torrential rain and subsequent floods in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Vijayawada, is the "biggest disaster" he has witnessed in the state in his political career. At least 17 people have been killed in rain-related incidents and the floods. On Monday, the CM also said he would request the central government to declare the floods in the state a national calamity. "In my career, this is the biggest disaster...We had some events like Hudhud hurricane and Titli cyclone but compared to these, here the human suffering and property loss is the biggest," news agency PTI quoted the CM as saying at a press conference at the NTR district Collectorate late on Monday.

Rescue work underway after a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall, at Moghalrajpuram in Vijayawada, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. At least one person was killed in the incident, according to officials. Photo: PTI
  • Gujarat: Several parts of Gujarat received heavy rain on Monday, with Bharuch city getting 120 millimetres between 4pm and 6pm, officials said. The India Meteorological Department forecast widespread rain in the state this week. Monday's rain came after a two-day pause. The state had seen extremely heavy rains last week, which caused widespread flooding. The IMD has forecast 'heavy to very heavy' rain in isolated places in Chhota Udepur, Narmada and Surat districts till Wednesday morning. It has also predicted widespread rain across the state during the next three days, with isolated heavy rain to continue in some parts till Saturday.

  • Cyclone Asna: The IMD said cyclone 'Asna' that had formed off the coast of Kutch in Gujarat on Friday had turned into a depression and moved further south-southwestwards in the Arabian sea on Monday.

  • Vaishno Devi Landslide: Two women pilgrims from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh died while a five-year-old girl was grievously injured in a landslide on the new track to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Monday. Movement of pilgrims on the Himkoti track was halted following the landslide but the pilgrimage to the shrine atop Trikuta hills continued through the traditional Sanjhichatt route, they said. The deceased were identified as Sapna (27) of Dhianpur village in Punjab's Gurdaspur, and Neha (23) of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

  • Delhi Rain And Traffic: The Delhi Police on Monday asked commuters to plan their peak-hour travel carefully after traffic snarls in several places due to waterlogging and uprooting of trees following rainfall. Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning after rainfall in several areas of the city. The weather department said trace rain -- between 0.01 and 0.04 mm -- was recorded in Delhi. Dhaula Kuan, Saket, Malviya Nagar, Outer Ring Road, Safdarjung, Mahipalpur were among the areas that witnessed waterlogging and traffic jams on Monday.

  • Cloudburst In J&K's Banihal: A man was washed away in flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday evening, officials said. The incident took place in the Bankoot area of Banihal tehsil, when a cloudburst caused flash floods that washed away a JCB machine along with its operator, they said. Officials said the cloudburst hit the upper reaches of Bankoot village near Banihal, causing flash floods in the Gagarwah and Bankoot rivulets. The flash floods also damaged the under-construction Bankoot-Gujjarnar road and swept away machinery including an L&T machine and a JCB machine, they said.

  • Maharashtra: Heavy rains pounded Marathwada region of Maharashtra over the last 24 hours ending at 9 AM on Monday, with Pathri village in Parbhani district recording the highest rainfall of 314 mm, leaving four people dead and affecting normal life in rural areas, officials said. The wet spells affected people in at least 63 villages, damaging some houses and crops on 45 hectares of land, as per a preliminary assessment by Revenue authorities.

