Crisis On The Brink: Devastating Floods Ravage Nepal And Threaten Bihar’s Villages

Nepal has closed schools for three days following devastating floods and landslides caused by two days of heavy rainfall, which have resulted in the deaths of 151 people, with 56 still missing, officials reported on Sunday. The torrential rains brought daily life to a halt in many parts of the country, including the Kathmandu Valley, where 37 deaths were recorded. This region, home to 4 million people and the nation’s capital, has seen widespread disruption.

Meanwhile, across the border in Bihar, heavy rains continued for a second day, raising fears of floods in northern Bihar and neighboring Nepal.

Flood situation in several parts of Bihar worsened on Monday as embankments of Kosi river in Darbhanga district and Bagmati river in Sitamarhi were breached, officials said.

The Kosi river was in spate and breached its embankment near Kartarpur block, inundating Kirtarpur and Ghanshyampur villages in Darbhanga late on Sunday, while seepage was reported in the embankment of Bagmati river in Runni Saidpur block in Sitamarhi district, they said. "The flood situation has worsened with fresh embankment breaches but it is under control. There is nothing to panic," an official said.

The embankment of the Bagmati River at Madhkaul village in Sitamarhi and the Gandak river's embankment in West Champaran were damaged due to excessive water pressure, resulting in inundation in the Valmiki Tiger Reserve, another official said. "Water flowing above the embankments was reported from Valmikinagar and Kiratpur in Darbhanga. But now the water level in several rivers started receding. No casualty has been reported so far in Bihar due to the flood", the minister said.

Considering the gravity of the flood situation in north Bihar, six more teams of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDRF) from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Ranchi in Jharkhand are being deployed, he said.

Flood Management Measures

Began with the Five Year Plans in 1954, focusing on structural and non-structural methods based on regional needs.

Structural Measures Embankments, Floodwalls, Levees : Physical barriers to prevent flooding.

Dams and Reservoirs : Control water flow and store excess water.

Natural Detention Basins : Use natural areas to hold excess floodwater.

Channel Improvement: Enhance water flow in rivers to reduce flooding. Non-Structural Measures Floodplain Zoning : Manage land use to minimize damage.

Flood Proofing : Modify structures to withstand floods.

Flood Forecasting and Warning : Early alerts for potential flooding.

Reservoir Regulation : Control reservoir water levels to mitigate floods.

Relief and Rescue Operations: Provide aid during and after floods.

Radio Kosi: The Unheard Cries of Flood-Affected People

In the book Radio Kosi, Pushyamitr, a journalist and author, vividly recounts the long-suppressed voices of those living along the banks of the Kosi River—voices that have been overlooked and ignored by the state for decades. His book is not just the story of one village or town but a collective outcry from a region trapped in a relentless cycle of political neglect. Through his words, Pushyamitr reflects on how promises made during elections are rarely kept, and how those in power continue to manipulate the hopes of the people. The breaking point came on August 18, 2008, when the Kosi River, confined by embankments for over fifty years, finally broke free. As the river carved out a new path—destroying fields, homes, and entire communities—it became a powerful symbol of the government's failure to manage its fury.