Monday, Feb 21, 2022
UP Polls: ‘PM Modi Equating Bicycle With Terrorism Is Attack On Poor', Says Arvind Kejriwal

UP Election 2022: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal also indicated that his party will go with anti-BJP camp in case of a hung assembly in Uttar Pradesh.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and AAPs UP In-charge Sanjay Singh during an election campaign meeting PTI

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 7:15 pm

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks equating ‘bicycle’ with 'terrorism' as an attack on the poor, and indicated that his party will go with anti-BJP camp in case of a hung assembly in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing an election rally in support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in the state capital, Kejriwal said, "Yesterday, I heard the prime minister came (to Uttar Pradesh) and said that all those who rode cycles in the country were terrorists. This is a 'chhot' (attack) on all the poor who ride bicycles”.

“The prime minister is calling all the poor 'terrorists'. All those who ride cycles -- when you press the button to vote, tell them whether those riding bicycles or the BJP men, are terrorists,” he said.

Days after a court convicted 49 people for the Ahmedabad serial blasts, Modi had on Sunday said that had vowed to punish the perpetrators even if they took refuge in ‘paatal’ (hell), and accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of being sympathetic to such terrorists. He said he had wondered why the terrorists had opted for ‘bicycle’, SP's election symbol, to plant bombs in the initial blasts in Ahmedabad.

Indicating supporting the anti-BJP camp in the event of a hung assembly in Uttar Pradesh, Kejriwal said, "A man came to me and said Kejriwal ji, you are making big promises this elections, but will you win? I replied that all the surveys are saying that any particular party may not get the majority this time.

“If we get the opportunity to form the government or any anti-BJP camp forms it… I will get all my guarantees (promises) fulfilled by whoever forms the government,” he said.

The Delhi chief minister also accused Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of calling him a “terrorist”, saying despite ruling the country for 70 years, these parties do not have a single concrete work to talk about and “that is why, they are calling Kejriwal a terrorist”.

"Tell me, if any terrorist has built schools/hospitals in the world? Does any terrorist arrange pilgrimages for elders?" he asked.

Without taking the name of former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas, he said, "In the past seven years that Modi got his house and office raided by the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, RAW and Delhi Police, but got nothing.

"When I asked what was found at my house, I was told nothing. When I asked why the raids were conducted then, I was told that some poet lives in Ghaziabad who said I am a terrorist. I came in his dream and told him seven years ago that I would divide India in two parts and become the prime minister of one.

“I said ‘prime minister, where will I break India into two parts?' Your ED, RAW or CBI did not get to know. You should shut down all these agencies and keep that poet…,” Kejriwal told the rally.

Vishwas, who supported Kejriwal during the Anna agitation, had recently claimed that the AAP supremo was supportive of the Khalistan movement in Punjab.

"Actually, these people have made a mockery of the security of the country. They call anyone a terrorist. In the past, when farmers' agitation was going on, they said that farmers are terrorists. I want to tell the farmers of the state that this time when you go to press the button (vote), show them who is the terrorist," Kejriwal said.

Referring to opening of smart schools, Mohalla clinics and other facilities by his government in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "Terrorists are of two types. One who scares the public and the other who scares the corrupt. Kejriwal is the terrorist who scares the corrupt."

In a lighter vein, he said, “When someone commits corruption for 100 miles, mother says just sleep, otherwise Kejriwal will come." He was referring to a dialogue from popular Bollywood film “Sholay”.

Calling himself a disciple of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, the AAP leader said, "The British used to call Bhagat Singh a terrorist. Today, all these corrupt people cannot sleep peacefully due to the work done by Kejriwal. These corrupt people are calling me a terrorist."

He further claimed that "every Delhiite is happy with the work of AAP government and if it is not so, then do not vote for me in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

"Both the BJP and Congress have been wiped out from Delhi. If given a chance, all other parties will be wiped out from here too," he added.

Kejriwal began his four-day Uttar Pradesh tour from Monday to drum up support for party candidates in the ongoing assembly polls, AAP office-bearers said.

He will also be visiting Barabanki, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur during the visit and join various election-related programmes of the AAP, party spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said.
 

Tags

National Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Uttar Pradesh Arvind Kejriwal Narendra Modi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP Terrorism Ahmedabad Samajwadi Party Amit Shah CBI RAW Enforcement Directorate Delhi Police
