Speaking to Outlook, he emphasised the significance of the Assembly as a democratic forum: “The J&K Assembly is the most important forum to register such condemnation. It is the very seat of democracy. When a message comes from an elected House, it carries far greater weight, especially amid a strong opposition. That is why we chose to do this day of the session. Those criticising the move would have criticised us even if we had remained silent. As the only Muslim-majority region in India with a Muslim Chief Minister, it was important that this message came from a democratic institution like the Assembly,” Sadiq added.