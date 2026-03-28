‘Unjust And illegal’: Omar Abdullah Appeals For Diplomacy In Iran War, Urges India To Push For Peace

Omar Abdullah speaks from the J&K Assembly floor, condemning the Iran war, calling attention to civilian suffering, and urging India to use its diplomatic influence to ease rising tensions.

Fozia Yasin
Fozia Yasin
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Omar Abdullah
Omar Abdullah Photo: PTI
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  • Abdullah appealed to the Prime Minister to use India’s relationships to help de-escalate the conflict.

  • He highlighted civilian casualties, including children, and questioned the war’s stated objectives.

  • The remarks came in the Assembly amid broader unrest over the Middle East crisis.

Even as ordinary Kashmiris have expressed strong solidarity with Iran, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly formally condemned the war. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, speaking from the floor of the House on Friday, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use India’s diplomatic channels and relationships to help end the conflict. Nearly a month after the United States and Israel launched military strikes on February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggering a war that has convulsed West Asia, the Assembly’s move sought to formally register the region’s concern, even as BJP MLAs argued that the Iran crisis falls outside the House’s domain.

Condemning what he termed an “unjust and illegal war imposed on Iran,” Abdullah made his remarks as Leader of the House.

“On behalf of myself and my colleagues, I strongly condemn this unjust and illegal war imposed on Iran. I express my deepest condolences over the loss of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his associates and all those who have lost their lives in this conflict.”

“I also make a sincere appeal to our prime minister to use all available diplomatic channels and relationships to help end this war at the earliest,” he said, acknowledging India’s unique position in the conflict.

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“We know the PM has good relations with Iran and neighbouring countries, and we appeal from this house to the PM that he uses his relations to bring peace to this war and bring this war to an end as soon as possible,” he added.

"Our relations with America and Israel are good. With Iran, too, we have historically been strong. I have personally witnessed this when I served as Minister of State for External Affairs with Atal Bihari Vajpayee. India also maintains good ties with Iran's neighbouring countries," he said.

"Therefore, there should not be any objection if this House collectively appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use his office and personal diplomatic relations to help bring this war to an end as soon as possible, so that the suffering of the people there may end and Iran may once again engage peacefully with the world, " Abdullah said.

The Chief Minister also referred to civilian casualties, including children, and said such incidents could not be supported. He questioned the stated objectives of the war, saying there was no clarity on its purpose. Closer home, he noted the war’s tangible impact on J&K residents, pointing out that people from the region were stranded in Iran and that concerns were reflected in long queues at petrol pumps.

"If you listen to the statements coming from America, it seems even they are unsure. In the morning, they speak of regime change, in the afternoon of security concerns, and by evening, they talk of oil prices. Perhaps they themselves do not know why the people of Iran were made to suffer for the last three weeks," he said.

MLA Tanvir Sadiq, who led a protest both inside and outside the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, said: “We stand in solidarity with Iran. The entire National Conference and the J&K government stand together. Just as Omar Abdullah had earlier condemned the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, we are here today united. I have given a call attention and moved an adjournment motion. We believe no country has the right to attack another, and the killing of a religious leader in such a manner is condemnable. The top leadership of the country should also condemn it.”

Speaking to Outlook, he emphasised the significance of the Assembly as a democratic forum: “The J&K Assembly is the most important forum to register such condemnation. It is the very seat of democracy. When a message comes from an elected House, it carries far greater weight, especially amid a strong opposition. That is why we chose to do this day of the session. Those criticising the move would have criticised us even if we had remained silent. As the only Muslim-majority region in India with a Muslim Chief Minister, it was important that this message came from a democratic institution like the Assembly,” Sadiq added.

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Mehbooba Stings: ‘A Month Too Late’

If Abdullah’s condemnation drew applause from within the Assembly, it drew criticism from PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who had been vocal on the issue from the outset, criticised the Chief Minister for taking nearly a month to unequivocally condemn Israel’s attack on Iran, calling the delay “disheartening.”

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Srinagar days after the strikes, Mufti described India’s silence as “incomprehensible,” recalling Iran’s past support to New Delhi. “Just because GOI and NC government in Jammu and Kashmir have chosen to remain silent on the blatant aggression by US and Israel against Iran and the martyrdom of its Supreme Leader doesn’t mean that those who speak out are offenders to be booked under the law,” she added.

Her ire also turned to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation: “It is deeply disturbing that the OIC stands as a mute spectator while America and Israel commit blatant aggression against the sovereignty of Iran. Its silence on the martyrdom of Iran's Supreme Leader and its attempt to shift blame onto Iran are not only alarming but also disgraceful,” she wrote on X.

In a symbolic act, Mufti burned effigies of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the PDP office on Residency Road, calling them war criminals.

Mirwaiz Takes Solidarity to New Delhi

A delegation of the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), led by its patron Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, travelled to New Delhi to offer condolences to the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the assassination of Khamenei and other prominent leaders.

The MMU, a major conglomerate of religious clergy in Kashmir representing different Muslim schools of thought, brought together a delegation that included Kashmir Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, Maulana Rehmatullah Qasmi, and Shia leaders Aga Syed Hassan and Aga Syed Hadi.

Mirwaiz had earlier been among the first voices to speak out after the February 28 strikes:
“We strongly and unequivocally condemn the attack by Israel on the Islamic Republic of Iran. What seemed like sincere negotiations with Iran showing willingness to engage was met with treachery, exposing Israel's cruel and hostile intentions. This aggression against a sovereign Muslim nation will not be forgotten,” he wrote on X.

Earlier, a region-wide shutdown was observed following a strike call by Mirwaiz, with businesses and public transportation remaining closed.

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