Pahalgam Terror Attack Cost J&K Tourism Hundreds Of Crores In Revenue, Says MLA Tanvir Sadiq

When asked about efforts to restore security for visitors to Kashmir, Mr. Sadiq pointed to the local community's response, noting how the people of Kashmir condemned the attack and opened their homes to tourists, sending a strong message of hospitality and safety. He acknowledged the steps taken by the Chief Minister to change the narrative, including his outreach to various parts of the country, and noted the successful completion of the Amarnath Yatra this year. Despite some recovery, Sadiq admitted that tourism was still struggling due to the initial wave of cancellations.