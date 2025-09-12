Pahalgam Terror Attack Cost J&K Tourism Hundreds Of Crores In Revenue, Says MLA Tanvir Sadiq

The Pahalgam terror attack led to severe losses in tourism revenue, with hotel prices slashed by up to 70% amid mass cancellations.
Sadiq calls for the immediate restoration of statehood to regain tourist confidence and streamline governance in the region.
Despite positive local responses and efforts to improve security, full recovery in the tourism sector remains challenging.
Jammu and Kashmir suffered losses amounting to hundreds of crores in tourism revenue following the Pahalgam terror attack, revealed Tanvir Sadiq, MLA and chief spokesperson of the ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC).
According to PTI, speaking at the Kerala Urban Conclave in Kochi on Friday, Mr. Sadiq noted how the attack led to massive cancellations, forcing hotels and other tourism-related businesses to drastically cut their prices. He shared an example of a hotel in Gulmarg that typically charged ₹70,000 per night but had to reduce its rate to ₹20,000 after the attack.
According to The Hindu, Sadiq also stressed that the immediate restoration of statehood was critical, not just to rebuild tourist confidence but also to ensure the holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir. He pointed out the challenges of having dual power centers in the Union Territory, with the Lieutenant Governor overseeing the Home department and the Chief Minister handling the rest. "Kashmir cannot afford dual policies," he said, emphasizing the need for full control over local affairs.
He further highlighted, as cited by PTI, the Supreme Court's support for the restoration of statehood and the record voter turnout in recent elections, urging the Central Government to respect the people's mandate. "We expected this Parliament to restore statehood, but it didn't. Now, with the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for October 8, it's crucial that the Government moves swiftly," he added.
When asked about efforts to restore security for visitors to Kashmir, Mr. Sadiq pointed to the local community's response, noting how the people of Kashmir condemned the attack and opened their homes to tourists, sending a strong message of hospitality and safety. He acknowledged the steps taken by the Chief Minister to change the narrative, including his outreach to various parts of the country, and noted the successful completion of the Amarnath Yatra this year. Despite some recovery, Sadiq admitted that tourism was still struggling due to the initial wave of cancellations.