Trump's Assassination Brings Bomb Blast At Modi's Rally In Spotlight | A Look At The 2013 Patna Bombings

Ahead of the US Elections 2024, former President Donald Trump was injured during a shooting at an election rally at Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday evening. The shooting has been confirmed as an assassination attempt against Trump.
With the assassination attempt on the presidential nominee, the multiple bomb blasts during an election rally for Prime Minister Narendra Modi have come back into focus.
A Look Back At The 2013 Patna Bombings
In 2013, before Modi was elected as the Prime Minister, a series of bomb blasts occurred in Patna, Bihar on the day of a highly-anticipated rally of the BJP prime ministerial candidate.
In October 2013, a series of eight bomb blasts were reported across the city of Patna. Crude bombs exploded at the Patna Junction Railway Station and near Gandhi Maidan, which was the site of Modi's rally.
The bomb blasts at the Hunkar Rally and Patna city killed six people and injured 85 others.
The first blast was reported at 9:30 AM from a public toilet at Patna Junction Railway Station. The remaining bombs exploded from 12:10 PM to 5:15 PM near Gandhi Maidan, with the last one being on the site of the rally.
As per an investigation led by the NIA, an elaborate plan had been set in place by the accused to target Modi's election rallies.
In 2021, members of the Indian Mujahideen and the Students' Islamic Movement of India were convicted for carrying out the attacks, despite no group claiming responsibility for the blasts.