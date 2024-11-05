National

SC Upholds Legality Of UP Madrassa Act, Reverses Allahabad HC Verdict

The top court has upheld the legality of the madrassa act and revered the verdict issued by the Allahabad High Court in March.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
supreme court of india
SC Upholds Legality Of UP Madrassa Act, Reverses Allahabad HC Verdict | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Supreme Court of India has announced its verdict regarding the Madrassa Law of Uttara Pradesh, which was scrapped by the Allahabad High Court earlier this year. The top court has upheld the legality of the madrassa act and revered the verdict issued by the Allahabad High Court in March.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY CHandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

"The Act does not directly interfere with the day to day administration of the Madrasas ....the Act is consistent with the positive obligation of the state to ensure that the children get adequate education," stated CJI while delivering the verdict of the Supreme Court.

Background Of The Case

On March 22, 2024, the Allahabad High Court scrapped the 2004 Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Law and declared it as "unconstitutional" and "violative of secularism".

The high court directed the state to accommodate all madrassa students in the formal schooling system. However, this judgement was challenged in the Supreme Court.

While the High Court's verdict focused on streamlining education for students, the Supreme Court stated that instead of scrapping the law as a whole, the curriculum for madrassa education can be changed to ensure it is more "broad-based" and essential subjects are taught to the students as well.

"Quashing the entire law is like throwing out the baby with the bathwater," stated CJI Chandrachud during the initial hearings of the case.

During the April hearing, the Chief Justice also emphasised the importance of coexistence in India and stated that "secularism means to live and let live".

In October 2024, the top court had reserved its judgement and a month later, has cancelled the high court's order.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BGT: 3-0 Drubbing At The Hands Of NZ Might Awaken 'Sleeping Giant' IND, Says Hazlewood
  2. Oman Vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup League 2 Toss Update: OMN Opt To Bowl - Check Playing 11s
  3. West Indies Vs England 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI Vs ENG Series Decider
  4. Make Bumrah Captain For Full Australia Tour If Rohit Is Not Available For 1st Test: Gavaskar
  5. Shakib Al Hasan: Cricketer Reported For Suspect Action While Representing Surrey In County C'ship
Football News
  1. Arturo Vidal, Chile And Ex-Barcelona Star, Investigated For Alleged Sexual Assault
  2. Lille Vs Juventus, UCL: Bianconeri Must Play At Their Limits, Warns Thiago Motta
  3. Liverpool Vs Bayer Leverkusen, UCL: Alonso Calls The Reds As 'One Of Europe's Best' Ahead Of Anfield Return
  4. Fulham 2-1 Brentford: Silva Grateful Cottagers' Dominance Was Rewarded With Late Win
  5. Sporting CP Vs Man City: Pep Guardiola Expecting Challenging Season For His Injury-Hit Side
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  2. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  3. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  4. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  5. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Continues To Breathe Toxic Air As AQI Crosses 400 Across Captial Region
  2. On Day 1 Of J&K Assembly, Waheed Parra's Article 370 Resolution Jolts NC, BJP
  3. Chaos Erupts At J&K Assembly After PDP Leader Moves Resolution Opposing Abrogation Of Article 370
  4. Lokayukta Police Summons Siddaramaiah For Questioning In MUDA Case On Nov 6
  5. UP Bypolls: Samajwadi Party Candidate Naseem Solanki Takes On BJP’s Suresh Awasthi In Sisamau
Entertainment News
  1. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  2. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. Don: 1978-Forever
  5. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
US News
  1. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  3. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
  4. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  5. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
World News
  1. Tropical Storm Rafael Forms In Caribbean, Expected To Hit Cuba As Hurricane
  2. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  3. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  4. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
  5. Iranian Women's Long Fight For Freedom
Latest Stories
  1. World Athlete Of the Year Awards 2024: WA Unveils Finalists - Check Full List
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  3. Daily Horoscope, November 5, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look At Indian Batting Maestro's Memorable Records And Feats
  5. Chaos Erupts At J&K Assembly After PDP Leader Moves Resolution Opposing Abrogation Of Article 370
  6. Shakib Al Hasan: Cricketer Reported For Suspect Action While Representing Surrey In County C'ship
  7. Vinesh Phogat: Will The Retired Wrestler Make A Comeback To Wrestling?
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival