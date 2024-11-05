SC Upholds Legality Of UP Madrassa Act, Reverses Allahabad HC Verdict

The Supreme Court of India has announced its verdict regarding the Madrassa Law of Uttara Pradesh, which was scrapped by the Allahabad High Court earlier this year. The top court has upheld the legality of the madrassa act and revered the verdict issued by the Allahabad High Court in March.
The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY CHandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.
"The Act does not directly interfere with the day to day administration of the Madrasas ....the Act is consistent with the positive obligation of the state to ensure that the children get adequate education," stated CJI while delivering the verdict of the Supreme Court.
Background Of The Case
On March 22, 2024, the Allahabad High Court scrapped the 2004 Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Law and declared it as "unconstitutional" and "violative of secularism".
The high court directed the state to accommodate all madrassa students in the formal schooling system. However, this judgement was challenged in the Supreme Court.
While the High Court's verdict focused on streamlining education for students, the Supreme Court stated that instead of scrapping the law as a whole, the curriculum for madrassa education can be changed to ensure it is more "broad-based" and essential subjects are taught to the students as well.
"Quashing the entire law is like throwing out the baby with the bathwater," stated CJI Chandrachud during the initial hearings of the case.
During the April hearing, the Chief Justice also emphasised the importance of coexistence in India and stated that "secularism means to live and let live".
In October 2024, the top court had reserved its judgement and a month later, has cancelled the high court's order.