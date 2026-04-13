Supreme Court Calls Right to Vote a 'Sentimental Right' Amid West Bengal Voter Deletions

The court noted that the Election Commission had earlier promised in 2002 not to disturb names already included in the electoral rolls without strong reasons. However, the recent SIR drive, particularly the category of "logical discrepancies," appears unique to West Bengal and has led to widespread exclusions, forcing thousands of genuine voters — many in districts like Malda, Murshidabad (including Shamsherganj), and others — to queue up at tribunals with old voter cards, Aadhaar, and other documents to prove their eligibility.