Summer Vacation In Chhattisgarh Schools Extended Till June 25 Due To Severe Heat

The schools will reopen from June 26, it added. The Meteorological centre in Raipur on Sunday said thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places over the state for next four days.

The Chhattisgarh government has extended the summer vacation for students of all schools in the state till June 25 in view of the scorching heat, an official said on Monday.

The state's school education department issued an order to this effect late Sunday evening, he said. On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the state capital Raipur and Rajnandgaon was around 39 degrees Celsius, as per the weather department.

The state government had earlier declared summer break for all schools from April 22 to June 15. Keeping in view the adverse effect on the health of students due to the severe heat conditions currently prevailing in the state, the state government has extended the summer vacation till June 25, the order said.

It said conditions are favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon to some more parts of the state during the next four-five days.

On Sunday, Raipur (Lalpur station) recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degree Celsius, Rajnandgaon-39 degrees Celsius, Pendra 40.2 degrees Celsius, Bilaspur 30.8 degrees Celsius, Ambikapur 32.6 degrees Celsius and Jagdalpur 35.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT centre said.

