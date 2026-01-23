India Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: See Best Photos From Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium
India and New Zealand face off in the second T20I of their five-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, with the hosts leading 1-0 after a dominant first game in Nagpur. At the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won and elected to bowl first, citing early dew that could make bowling difficult later in the evening, a decision aimed at chasing under better conditions. India made a couple of changes to their XI, resting Jasprit Bumrah and injured Axar Patel, adjusting their bowling options, while New Zealand also shuffled their bowling lineup.
