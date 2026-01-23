India Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: See Best Photos From Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium

India and New Zealand face off in the second T20I of their five-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, with the hosts leading 1-0 after a dominant first game in Nagpur. At the toss, India captain Suryakumar Yadav won and elected to bowl first, citing early dew that could make bowling difficult later in the evening, a decision aimed at chasing under better conditions. India made a couple of changes to their XI, resting Jasprit Bumrah and injured Axar Patel, adjusting their bowling options, while New Zealand also shuffled their bowling lineup.

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner at the toss before the start of the second T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Cricket-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav with teammates at the start of the second T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Cricket-Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh bowls during the second T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Cricket-Devon Conway
New Zealand's Devon Conway plays a shot during the second T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Cricket-Hardik Pandya
India's Hardik Pandya, right, celebrates with teammate Abhishek Sharma after taking the catch of New Zealand's Devon Conway during the second T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Cricket-Rachin Ravindra
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, left, and Glenn Phillips during the second T20I cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
