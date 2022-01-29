Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
SP Govt Built Haj House, Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan Constructed Under BJP Rule: CM Yogi

The chief minister, who was on a visit to Ghaziabad on Saturday, contrasted the work done by the Samajwadi Party (SP) government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation in Uttar Pradesh.

UP CM Adityanath Yogi -

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 3:07 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, saying the previous government built a Haj House, while a Mansarovar Bhawan was constructed in Ghaziabad under the BJP's rule. The chief minister, who was on a visit to Ghaziabad on Saturday, contrasted the work done by the Samajwadi Party (SP) government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation in Uttar Pradesh.

"The previous government of Uttar Pradesh had built a Haj House in Ghaziabad. The BJP government has constructed a Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad with state-of-the-art facilities at a cost of Rs 94 crore. Giving respect to the faith, this building is a great gift for the devotees. The difference is clear," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi. The chief minister had made similar remarks during a door-to-door campaign in Ghaziabad on Sunday.

"Earlier Haj House was made in Ghaziabad. Our government constructed Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan. Earlier the mafia used to harass traders, but now no mafia can dare to grab property of any trader, doctor or a poor person...," he had said. The BJP leader also targeted the SP and its leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday, calling them supporters of Pakistan and "worshippers of (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah".

"They are worshippers of Jinnah, we are worshippers of Sardar Patel. Pakistan is dear to them, we will sacrifice our life for Maa Bharati (Mother India)," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi without taking names. His post ostensibly referred to SP president's recent statements on Pakistan and its founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the chief minister listed work done by his government including restarting of the Ramala sugar mill in the western region, the influence area of late prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh as well as the beautification work of a Shiv temple in Ghaziabad. "Beautification of the ancient Shiv temple in Surana village of Muradnagar area in Ghaziabad district at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, construction of road at the cost of Rs 22 crore between Ganga canal Sondha bridge to Revra- Revri village and construction of bridge on Hindon river have taken place during the BJP government," he said.

In another tweet, he mentioned naming of two roads by the BJP government after former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and farmers' leader Mahendra Singh Tikait in Baghpat district. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) led by Jayant Chaudhary, grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh, has tied up with the SP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

With PTI Inputs

