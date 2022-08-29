Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Senior Leaders Leaving Congress As It Has Become 'Family Party': J P Nadda

 BJP national president J P Nadda has said that senior leaders of Congress are leaving the party as it has become a 'family party'.

BJP President J P Nadda
BJP President J P Nadda PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 9:38 pm

 BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday said that senior leaders with 40-50 years of association with the Congress are leaving the outfit as it has become a "family party".

He claimed that the grand old party is getting weakened as it did not amalgamate regional aspirations with national aspirations and commitments.

Without naming Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the Congress days ago, Nadda said, "Senior leaders with 40-50 years of the association are leaving the party. It is because they have realized that Congress is now neither a national party nor a regional one. It has become a family party."

 He also listed out several regional outfits and claimed those too have become "family parties".

Related stories

J P Nadda Slams TRS Government Over Graft, Undemocratic Prohibitory Orders

Narendra Modi Government Surpassed Previous Governments In Increasing Agricultural Budget: J P Nadda

BJP Brought Mahatma Gandhi’s Dream Of Gram Swaraj To Fruition: J P Nadda

"The Indian National Congress was such a big party. But now it is getting weakened as it didn't amalgamate regional aspirations with national aspirations and commitments," Nadda said. He gave examples of several states that Congress had ruled for decades but is now not in power.

 "The BJP is not run by a family, it runs on ideology. That's why nobody can stop it," the BJP chief asserted while addressing a meeting of party workers after inaugurating the rebuilt Northeast office of the saffron party in Guwahati. Apart from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, his counterparts from Manipur and Tripura, N Biren Singh and Manik Saha respectively, were also present during the program. 

Earlier in the day, Nadda was received by Sarma and other senior BJP leaders upon his arrival at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here from Tripura. He then went to Kamakhya Temple and offered prayers there. Nadda is scheduled to return to Delhi after the function.

Tags

National J P Nadda Indian National Congress Family Party
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights

Asia Cup 2022, Match 1: Afghanistan Thrash Sri Lanka By 8 Wickets - Highlights