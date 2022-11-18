Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

SEC Cancels 1,169 Nominations After Scrutiny For MCD Elections

A total of 2,021 candidates filed their nomination papers for the December 4 polls in all the wards

Representative image
Representative image | PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 12:07 pm

Delhi State Election Commission cancelled 1,169 nominations after much scrutiny for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.
The State Election Commission received total of 2,585 nominations, out of which 1,416 nominations were found valid: 674 male and 742 female. The Commission received nomination papers from 2,021 candidates.

"As many as 65 cases, which required further adjudication under Rule 22 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Election of Councilors) Rules, 2012, to adduce more supportive evidence to the claims of the contesting candidates in the proceedings that are of quasi-judicial in nature, have also been finally disposed of on Thursday," stated MCD.

There are 250 valid candidates each from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). As per information, three Congress nominations were cancelled in MCD elections. Congress will only contest 247 seats.

The candidates were rejected on eight grounds—incomplete nomination forms, proposers incomplete/ proposer of another ward, missing affidavits, multiple nominations, covering candidates, non-submission of valid caste certificate, invalid/incomplete form, and no security deposit.

"A total of Rs 75,07,500 has been realised by the Commission on account of the nomination fee deposited by the candidates," said the Commission.

The elections for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 while the counting of votes will be done on December 7. 

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19.

The polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on December 4 is shaping up to be a two-way contest between the BJP that currently holds the civic reins, and AAP, which is in power in the state.

Related stories

MCD Polls: BJP Fields 4 Candidates From Pasmanda Muslim Community

MCD Elections: AAP, BJP Launch Theme Songs; Corruption To Garbage Landfills Featured As Major Issues

AAP To Launch Campaign For MCD Polls From Tomorrow

Tags

National Elections MCD Election MCD Nominations Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Congress Delhi State Election Commission Delhi Municipal Corporations
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP