SEC Cancels 1,169 Nominations After Scrutiny For MCD Elections

Delhi State Election Commission cancelled 1,169 nominations after much scrutiny for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections.

The State Election Commission received total of 2,585 nominations, out of which 1,416 nominations were found valid: 674 male and 742 female. The Commission received nomination papers from 2,021 candidates.

"As many as 65 cases, which required further adjudication under Rule 22 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Election of Councilors) Rules, 2012, to adduce more supportive evidence to the claims of the contesting candidates in the proceedings that are of quasi-judicial in nature, have also been finally disposed of on Thursday," stated MCD.

There are 250 valid candidates each from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). As per information, three Congress nominations were cancelled in MCD elections. Congress will only contest 247 seats.

The candidates were rejected on eight grounds—incomplete nomination forms, proposers incomplete/ proposer of another ward, missing affidavits, multiple nominations, covering candidates, non-submission of valid caste certificate, invalid/incomplete form, and no security deposit.

"A total of Rs 75,07,500 has been realised by the Commission on account of the nomination fee deposited by the candidates," said the Commission.

The elections for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 while the counting of votes will be done on December 7.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 19.

The polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on December 4 is shaping up to be a two-way contest between the BJP that currently holds the civic reins, and AAP, which is in power in the state.