Sarath Reddy Gave Rs 60 Crore To BJP, ED Took No Action: AAP On Liquor Scam Case

At a press conference here, Singh said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and himself, were arrested in the liquor scam case without any evidence.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh at a press conference Photo: Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday assailed the BJP, alleging that it took Rs 60 crore from an accused in the "so-called" liquor scam case but the Enforcement Directorate took no action in the matter.

"Sarath Reddy, whom the ED in its charge sheet termed the kingpin of the liquor scam, gave Rs 60 crore through electoral bonds. But the agency took no action against anyone in this matter," Singh alleged.

There was no immediate reaction from Reddy or the BJP on this.

Singh claimed that after his arrest in the liquor scam case, Reddy gave Rs 5 crore to the BJP on November 15, 2022, as a donation. After six months in jail, Reddy got bail on May 8, 2023, and within the next few days, he gave Rs 50 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds, the AAP MP added.

Singh also claimed that before his arrest, Reddy donated Rs 5 crore to the BJP in parts in 2022.

He alleged that soon after the details of the electoral bonds became public on March 21 and it was revealed that the BJP took money from Reddy, the ED raided Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal's residence.

