Replug: As Secularism Debate Intensifies, Revisiting Outlook’s November 2022 Issue

As debates around secularism resurface in India’s political and public life, whether through electoral rhetoric, legislative moves, or everyday contestations, the question of what secularism means in practice remains far from settled. Increasingly, the tension is not just between religion and state, but between competing visions of nationalism, identity, and constitutional values. At this moment, secularism is not merely a principle under strain, it is an idea being reinterpreted, contested, and, in some cases, redefined.