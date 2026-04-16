Replug: As Secularism Debate Intensifies, Revisiting Outlook’s November 2022 Issue

At a moment when religion and politics are increasingly intertwined, Outlook's November 2022 issue examined the shifting meanings, contradictions, and global context of secularism

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Revisiting Outlook’s November 2022 Issue
Replug: As Secularism Debate Intensifies, Revisiting Outlook’s November 2022 Issue Photo: Representative Image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Increasingly, the tension is not just between religion and state, but between competing visions of nationalism, identity, and constitutional values.

  • As secularism returns to the centre of public debate, Outlook’s 2022 issue revisits its shifting meanings and political uses

  • From electoral communalism to global right-wing trends, the issue mapped the pressures reshaping secular ideals

As debates around secularism resurface in India’s political and public life, whether through electoral rhetoric, legislative moves, or everyday contestations, the question of what secularism means in practice remains far from settled. Increasingly, the tension is not just between religion and state, but between competing visions of nationalism, identity, and constitutional values. At this moment, secularism is not merely a principle under strain, it is an idea being reinterpreted, contested, and, in some cases, redefined.

These questions formed the core of Outlook’s November 21, 2022 issue, which took up the “Secularism Question” through a wide-ranging set of stories and columns. Published at a time when religious identity was becoming ever more central to political mobilisation, the issue examined not just the erosion of secular ideals, but also their historical evolution, global context, and uncertain future.

The cover story, Does Secularism Have A Place In Ritualistic India?, set the tone by interrogating the uneasy coexistence of a deeply religious society and a constitutionally secular state. It argued that secularism today is caught between competing pressures—from a polity that increasingly draws on religious identity, and a public sphere where faith remains deeply embedded in everyday life.

Related Content
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin burns a copy of the proposed Delimitation bill during a protest, in Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, April 16, 2026 - PTI
M.K. Stalin And The Politics of Religion, Dravidian Resistance In Tamil Nadu
TVK’s recent statements suggest that Brahminism, as a structure of upper-caste dominance and ritual inequality, is making a quiet but determined comeback in Tamil Nadu’s public and political life. - Outlook Team
Outlook Cover Story Replug: Brahmanism At The Crossroads
DMK alliance - X
TVK Quits DMK-Led Alliance in Tamil Nadu
Devkinandan Thakur and team during a Sanatan Premier league practise match. - X
Rebranding The Game: Cricket Gets A Sanatan Spin
Related Content
The delimitation row is no longer just about Lok Sabha seats but about whether southern states will be sidelined by a Union increasingly dominated by northern demographics. - Outlook Team
Outlook Replug: Black Flags And A Southern Uprising: Delimitation Battle Deepens North-South Divide

BY Outlook News Desk

This tension was further explored in Between Competitive Communalism And Suitable Secularism: Where India Stands Today, which examined how secularism has often been shaped—and distorted—by electoral politics. The piece suggested that rather than acting as a neutral principle, secularism has frequently been refracted through the logic of competitive communalism.

Offering a longer historical lens, A Walk Through The Several Decades Of Indian Secularism traced the evolution of the idea from its constitutional origins to its contemporary critiques. It mapped how secularism has moved through phases, variously described as “pseudo” or “sickular”, reflecting changing political narratives and ideological battles.

The issue also widened its scope beyond India. In What Does Secularism Mean Around The World?, the concept was placed in a global context, showing how different societies interpret the relationship between religion and state in distinct ways, ranging from strict separation to more accommodationist models.

null - null
Outlook Replug: Women's Reservation, Empowerment Or Mere Symbolism?

BY Outlook News Desk

The global dimension was further deepened in The Rising Tide Of The Right Worldwidewhich examined the resurgence of right-wing politics across countries. It suggested that the pressures on secularism in India are part of a broader international trend, where majoritarian politics and identity-based mobilisation are gaining ground.

Back home, Power Politics: A Test Of Indian Secularism highlighted how political expediency has often shaped the application of secular principles. It argued that across parties, secularism has at times been subordinated to the imperatives of electoral gain.

A more critical perspective emerged in Out Of Sync: Why Secularism Is A Colossal Failure In India, which contended that the idea of secularism itself may be misaligned with social realities. The essay questioned whether the concept, as practised, has failed to resonate with public ethos.

The issue also included sharply contrasting viewpoints. In Secularism Under Siege: Several Parts Of Indian Subcontinent Witness Demise Of Pluralism, the argument was that the erosion of secular values has had wider implications for democracy and pluralism across the region. Meanwhile, Why Hindutva Is Hitting Many Roadblocks For BJP In The Northeast showed how regional complexities can challenge majoritarian political projects, underscoring the limits of a uniform ideological approach.

The specific case of Jammu and Kashmir was examined in The History Of Kashmiri Secularism Is Vitiated Today, which explored how the region’s distinct political history complicates conventional understandings of secularism, particularly in the context of changing constitutional arrangements.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. In A First, Mumbai Cricket Association Becomes First State Board To Introduce Contract System - All You Need To Know

  2. MI Vs PBKS Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today - Check Predicted XI

  3. MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Mumbai For Today's Match

  4. Hyderabad Kingsmen Vs Rawalpindiz Highlights, PSL 2026: Kusal Perera-Irfan Khan Steer HYDK To 5-Wicket Win Over RWP

  5. IPL 2026: CSK Pacer Khaleel Ahmed Ruled Out Of Remainder Of Tournament With Quadriceps Injury

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  2. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  4. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 15, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: April 14, 2026

  3. Outlook Replug: Black Flags And A Southern Uprising: Delimitation Battle Deepens North-South Divide

  4. 13 Workers Killed In Vedanta Boiler Explosion At Chhattisgarh Power Plant

  5. The NDA Alternative: Inside Tamil Nadu’s High-Stakes Battle for Change

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump Says Iran War ‘Close to Over’, Signals Possible Fresh Talks in Islamabad

  2. Rift Between Italy, Israel Widens As Italian Magazine's Cover Renews Tensions

  3. Pakistan deploys 13,000 troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

  4. Pakistan’s Army Chief Arrives In Tehran Carrying 'New Message' From US As Second Round Of Talks Looms

  5. Trump Slammed Over ‘Jesus Healing’ Image: A Brief History Of Papal Showdowns With Presidency

Latest Stories

  1. South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (April 13-19, 2026): Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Youth, Pallichattambi And More

  2. Saudi Arabia Urges US To End Iran Blockade as Fears Of Wider Oil Crisis Grow

  3. Nitish Kumar Says Goodbye: Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Barcelona Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. Trump’s War of Words: How Bullying Allies, Media, Critics Is Reshaping US Diplomacy

  6. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary 2026: From Colonial Bullets To Modern Threats On Press Freedom

  7. Kerala Elections: From Structural Change To Electoral Populism

  8. US Enforces Iran Port Blockade With Warships