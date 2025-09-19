Rajasthan Weather Update: Yellow Alert for Eastern Districts Amid Scattered Showers

Rajasthan will see light showers and isolated thunderstorms on September 19, 2025, with a yellow alert issued for eastern districts due to moisture-laden winds triggering rain in previously dry areas.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajasthan Weather Update
Rajasthan Weather Update: Yellow Alert for Eastern Districts Amid Scattered Showers
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Yellow alert issued for 12 eastern districts through September 20

  • Light to moderate rain is expected today with isolated thunderstorms.

  • Temperatures range from 23°C to 34°C across the state

  • Humidity is high at 60–80%, increasing flash flood risks.

Rajasthan experiences scattered light showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday, September 19, 2025, as the IMD issues a yellow alert for eastern districts. Moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal interact with local topography, triggering rain activity in areas that have seen scarce monsoon rainfall earlier this season.

Current Weather Conditions

Much of western Rajasthan remains dry and sunny, with Jodhpur recording 34°C under clear skies and 25% humidity. In contrast, eastern districts report cloud cover and intermittent rain. Jaipur experienced a low of 27.4°C and has a high of 33°C forecast, with 70% humidity and occasional drizzle this morning. Ajmer saw a morning low of 23.8°C, while Udaipur dipped to 25.2°C, both locations under mostly cloudy skies.

null - null
Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain Expected with Humid Conditions

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

District Alerts and Forecast

The IMD’s yellow alert covers Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Baran, Kota, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Pratapgarh, Udaipur, and Sawai Madhopur. These areas can expect light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 25 kmph through September 20. Other districts should monitor weather updates as the alert may extend based on evolving conditions.

Rajasthan: Extended Weather Outlook

  • September 20: Scattered showers in eastern districts; temperatures 23–32°C

  • September 21: Mostly clear in west; isolated rain in east; 24–34°C range

  • September 22: Clear skies statewide with rising temperatures up to 36°C

Western regions will transition to sunny conditions by the weekend, while eastern areas may see occasional afternoon storms through Monday.

null - Photo: PTI
Uttarakhand Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Continues with Orange Warnings

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Related Content
Related Content

Travel and Safety Advisory

Residents in alert districts should avoid low-lying roads during heavy showers and secure outdoor property against gusty winds. Farmers in eastern regions are advised to delay harvesting until the rains subside to prevent crop damage. Tourists traveling to Udaipur and nearby hill stations should carry rain gear and check local advisories before venturing into forested areas prone to waterlogging.

Stay tuned to official IMD updates for any escalation to orange alerts or flash flood warnings as the weather evolves.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Head-To-Head Record And Win Prediction

  2. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs OMA Clash

  3. India's 250th T20I Match: Full Stats, Records And Milestones

  4. India's 250th T20I Match: Asia Cup 2025 Milestone, Records And Legacy

  5. IND W Vs AUS W 3rd ODI Preview: India Chase Historic Series Win Against Australia

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  2. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  3. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  5. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

  4. Editors Guild Says Court Order To Take Down Content On Adani Enterprises 'Concerning'

  5. CEA Nageswaran Expects US Tariff Dispute Resolution in 8–10 Weeks

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

  2. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  3. Trump’s State Visit To UK Blends Royal Pageantry And Protests

  4. The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

  5. UK To Recognise Palestine After Trump Visit Amid Gaza Crisis

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Actor-Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi Pay Heartfelt Tributes

  2. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  3. Maharashtra Weather Alert: Yellow Alert for 14 Districts, Heavy Rains Continue

  4. Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  6. Trump Says He Is 'Very Close' To India and Modi

  7. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  8. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia; Buildings And Bridge Damaged