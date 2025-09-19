Rajasthan Weather Update: Yellow Alert for Eastern Districts Amid Scattered Showers

Current Weather Conditions

Much of western Rajasthan remains dry and sunny, with Jodhpur recording 34°C under clear skies and 25% humidity. In contrast, eastern districts report cloud cover and intermittent rain. Jaipur experienced a low of 27.4°C and has a high of 33°C forecast, with 70% humidity and occasional drizzle this morning. Ajmer saw a morning low of 23.8°C, while Udaipur dipped to 25.2°C, both locations under mostly cloudy skies.