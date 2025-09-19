Rajasthan Weather Update: Yellow Alert for Eastern Districts Amid Scattered Showers

Yellow alert issued for 12 eastern districts through September 20
Light to moderate rain is expected today with isolated thunderstorms.
Temperatures range from 23°C to 34°C across the state
Humidity is high at 60–80%, increasing flash flood risks.
Rajasthan experiences scattered light showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday, September 19, 2025, as the IMD issues a yellow alert for eastern districts. Moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal interact with local topography, triggering rain activity in areas that have seen scarce monsoon rainfall earlier this season.
Current Weather Conditions
Much of western Rajasthan remains dry and sunny, with Jodhpur recording 34°C under clear skies and 25% humidity. In contrast, eastern districts report cloud cover and intermittent rain. Jaipur experienced a low of 27.4°C and has a high of 33°C forecast, with 70% humidity and occasional drizzle this morning. Ajmer saw a morning low of 23.8°C, while Udaipur dipped to 25.2°C, both locations under mostly cloudy skies.
District Alerts and Forecast
The IMD’s yellow alert covers Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Baran, Kota, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Pratapgarh, Udaipur, and Sawai Madhopur. These areas can expect light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 25 kmph through September 20. Other districts should monitor weather updates as the alert may extend based on evolving conditions.
Rajasthan: Extended Weather Outlook
September 20: Scattered showers in eastern districts; temperatures 23–32°C
September 21: Mostly clear in west; isolated rain in east; 24–34°C range
September 22: Clear skies statewide with rising temperatures up to 36°C
Western regions will transition to sunny conditions by the weekend, while eastern areas may see occasional afternoon storms through Monday.
Travel and Safety Advisory
Residents in alert districts should avoid low-lying roads during heavy showers and secure outdoor property against gusty winds. Farmers in eastern regions are advised to delay harvesting until the rains subside to prevent crop damage. Tourists traveling to Udaipur and nearby hill stations should carry rain gear and check local advisories before venturing into forested areas prone to waterlogging.
Stay tuned to official IMD updates for any escalation to orange alerts or flash flood warnings as the weather evolves.