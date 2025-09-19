Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain Expected with Humid Conditions

Kolkata weather update for Friday, September 19, 2025: Overcast skies with light rain, thunderstorms, and moderate showers expected throughout the day. Current temperature is 31°C with 79% humidity and southwest winds at 8 kmph.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain Expected with Humid Conditions
Kolkata experiences overcast conditions with light rain on Friday, September 19, 2025, as the India Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms and moderate showers throughout the day. The city recorded a current temperature of 31°C with 79% humidity and southwest winds at 8 kmph.

Current Weather Conditions and Temperature

Morning conditions show misty weather with visibility reduced to 3.5 km due to 75% cloud cover. The atmospheric pressure stands at 1008 mb with UV index at 6, requiring sun protection during clearer periods. Sunrise occurred at 5:24 AM with sunset expected at 5:35 PM, providing nearly 12 hours of daylight despite persistent cloud cover.

The IMD reports that Kolkata currently experiences slight to moderate thunderstorms with rain and 85% humidity with southeasterly winds at 3.7 kmph. Temperature readings from different monitoring stations show Alipore at 29.4°C and Dum Dum at 28°C with consistent cloud cover across the metropolitan area.

24-hour rainfall data indicates nil precipitation recorded yesterday, though current conditions suggest a 93% chance of afternoon rain with potential accumulation of 3.85mm. The weather pattern shows patchy rain nearby since early morning hours, with increasing intensity expected during the afternoon and evening periods.

Kolkata: Hourly Forecast and Rain Expectations

Afternoon hours between 2 and 6 PM show the highest probability of thunderstorms with occasional moderate rain and lightning activity. The IMD weather forecast warns of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph through today.

Evening conditions will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with the temperature dropping to 27°C by midnight. Humidity levels will remain elevated between 75-90% throughout the day, creating muggy conditions despite the rain.

Extended 10-Day Weather Forecast

The weekly outlook shows persistent rainy conditions with temperatures remaining consistent:

  • September 20: Light morning rain with cloudy conditions, temperatures 28-34°C

  • September 21: Thunderstorms with rain expected, 27-33°C temperature range

  • September 22-23: Generally cloudy with possibility of rain or thunderstorms, 26-32°C

  • September 24-28: Continued thunderstorm activity with occasional heavy spells and temperatures 26-32°C

Air Quality and Health Advisory

Air quality shows moderate levels with an AQI at 71, indicating acceptable conditions for most people, though sensitive individuals should limit prolonged outdoor exposure. PM2.5 levels at 20 µg/m³ and PM10 at 62 µg/m³ remain within reasonable limits despite ongoing humidity.

Residents should carry umbrellas and avoid outdoor activities during peak thunderstorm hours. The high humidity combined with warm temperatures may cause discomfort, requiring adequate hydration and breathable clothing throughout the day.

