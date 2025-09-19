Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

Partly cloudy skies with light afternoon rain expected across the Delhi-NCR region
Temperatures ranging from 28°C to 35°C maximum with 80% humidity
Air quality remains poor at AQI 110 despite recent rainfall in parts of the region.
Monsoon withdrawal continues as the weather transitions to post-monsoon conditions.
Delhi-NCR experiences mixed weather conditions on Friday, September 19, 2025, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting partly cloudy skies and light rain possibilities during the afternoon hours. The region continues transitioning from monsoon to post-monsoon weather patterns as temperatures gradually rise across major urban centers.
Current Weather Across NCR Cities
New Delhi recorded a morning temperature of 28°C with expectations of reaching 33-35°C by afternoon, accompanied by 81% humidity and light southwest winds. The city experiences foggy conditions in the early morning with atmospheric pressure at 100.7 kPa.
Gurgaon begins at 27°C with a maximum of 33°C expected, experiencing misty conditions with 84% humidity and no daytime rain probability. Noida reports temperatures between 27-36°C with a 39% chance of late afternoon showers and mostly sunny morning conditions. Ghaziabad follows similar patterns with partly cloudy skies and scattered light rain possibilities during the afternoon hours.
Extended Forecast Through September 25
The IMD forecast shows transitioning weather patterns:
September 20: Partly cloudy with 33-35°C maximum, 24-26°C minimum. Clear skies with northwest winds at 10-15 kmph
September 21: Clear sunny conditions with 34-36°C maximum, 25-27°C minimum
September 22-25: Predominantly sunny with temperatures gradually rising to 36-38°C maximum, 26-28°C minimum
Air Quality and Monsoon Status
Air quality remains concerning with Delhi's AQI at 110 (poor category), showing PM2.5 at 34 µg/m³ and PM10 at 115 µg/m³. The southwest monsoon withdrawal line continues passing through Bhatinda, Fatehabad, and Ajmer, marking the official monsoon end for Delhi-NCR.
Residents should prepare for increasingly sunny conditions while carrying light rain gear for today's afternoon hours. Sun protection becomes essential from the weekend as post-monsoon weather establishes across the region.