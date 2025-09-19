Maharashtra Weather Alert: Yellow Alert for 14 Districts, Heavy Rains Continue

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected across Maharashtra as the India Meteorological Department issues yellow alerts for 14 districts. Active monsoon conditions will continue from September 19 to 21, 2025.

Maharashtra Weather Alert
Maharashtra Weather Alert: Yellow Alert for 14 Districts, Heavy Rains Continue
  • A yellow alert has been issued for 14 districts across Maharashtra due to thunderstorms and gusty winds.

  • Heavy rain forecast for Marathwada, Vidarbha, and parts of Konkan through September 22

  • A pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is bringing moisture-laden winds toward the Arabian Sea.

  • Navratri celebrations may be affected as rain activity continues for the next three days.

Maharashtra faces active monsoon conditions on Friday, September 19, 2025, as the India Meteorological Department issues yellow alerts for 14 districts across multiple regions. The weather department warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds affecting various parts of the state over the next three days.

Regional Weather Alerts and District Forecast

Konkan region will experience light to moderate rainfall, with Palghar, Thane, and Mumbai receiving scattered showers throughout the day. Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts face moderate to heavy rain, though rainfall intensity is expected to be slightly reduced compared to earlier spells this week.

Western Maharashtra districts, including Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and Solapur, are under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. Ghat regions in these districts may receive relatively heavier showers compared to the plains areas. Pune city experienced sudden heavy downpours on Thursday afternoon, disrupting normal life with waterlogging and traffic issues reported from multiple areas.

Marathwada region faces comprehensive warnings with yellow alerts for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Latur, and Dharashiv districts. These areas may witness thunderstorms with lightning and strong surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph. Hingoli and Nanded districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with occasional heavy spells.

Vidarbha and North Maharashtra Conditions

All 11 districts in Vidarbha are under a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. Amravati, Bhandara, Nagpur, and Wardha districts are expected to receive significant rainfall, while Akola, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Washim, and Yavatmal may remain relatively dry.

North Maharashtra districts, including Dhule, Nandurbar, and Jalgaon, will experience light to moderate rain. Nashik and Ahmednagar are under a yellow alert due to possible thunderstorms and gusty winds that could affect agricultural activities and transportation.

Meteorological Factors and Extended Forecast

The active weather pattern is attributed to a low-pressure area formation in the Marathwada region, with moisture-laden winds flowing from the Bay of Bengal toward the Arabian Sea and South India. This system continues bringing widespread rainfall activity across multiple districts.

Mumbai recorded good air quality with an AQI of 50 despite ongoing rain activity, showing PM2.5 at 19 µg/m³ and PM10 at 49 µg/m³, both within safe limits. The city experiences a 97% chance of rain today with temperatures ranging between 26°C and 29°C maximum.

The IMD weather forecast indicates rain activity will continue for the next 2-3 days, with September 20-22 showing persistent monsoon conditions. Navratri celebrations across the state may be affected by the ongoing weather disruptions, requiring organizers to make appropriate arrangements for indoor venues.

Agricultural Impact and Safety Advisory

Continuous rainfall across several regions has caused significant damage to agriculture, with farmers reporting crop losses and damage to essential commodities due to rainwater entering storage areas. The IMD's agromet advisory recommends harvesting mature crops immediately, where possible, due to the continued heavy rain possibilities.

Authorities urge citizens to remain cautious, especially in flood-prone areas and regions susceptible to landslides. Traffic disruptions are expected during peak rainfall hours, and residents should monitor weather updates regularly for any escalation in warning levels.

