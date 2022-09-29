Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Announces He Will Not Contest Congress Presidential Election

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot apologised to Congress President Sonia Gandhi over the dramatic developments in Rajasthan over the past few days.

Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 3:32 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced he will not contest Congress presidential elections. 

Taking the moral responsibility for the political crisis in Rajasthan where Congress MLAs defied the high command, Gehlot said he apologised to Congress President Sonia Gandhi for the developments. 

Gehlot met Sonia on Thursday after days of drama in Rajasthan. Congress MLAs loyal to Gehlot defied central observers and thwarted their move to hold a meeting of party MLAs. Instead, they held a parallel meet to pitch for Gehlot's continuation as chief minister or the guarantee that his bete noire Sachin Pilot does not replace him.

It is understood that the Congress high command wished Gehlot to contest the presidential election and make Pilot the Chief Minister of Rajasthan once Gehlot is elected. This is rooted in the Congress party's one person-one post rule.

Gehlot, a three-time state chief minister, described himself as a disciplined soldier of the party and expressed his sadness over the turn of affairs in the state. Asked if he will continue as chief minister, Gehlot said Sonia will decide on the issue. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Rajasthan Rajasthan Congress Rajasthan Congress Crisis Ashok Gehlot Sachin Pilot Sonia Gandhi Congress Presidential Elections Rajasthan Elections
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue