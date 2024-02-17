Raebareli Lok Sabha Seat Will Remain With Gandhi Family: UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Saturday said that the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat "will remain with Gandhi family."

During an interaction with the media, the state president said, "The people of Raebareli have deep connections with the Gandhi family going across generations. The seat is of the Gandhi family and will remain with the Gandhi family." When asked about who from the Gandhi family will contest from there, Rai said, "This definitely will be decided by them (Gandhi family)."

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who had represented the seat since 2004, on Thursday informed voters of Rae Bareli that she will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls due to health and age issues. In the letter addressed to the public of Raebareli, the 77-year-old also threw subtle hints of a possible entry of a member of her family from the constituency.

"After this decision, I will not have the opportunity to serve you directly but my heart and soul will always remain with you. I know that you will stand by me and my family in the future, just as you had in the past," Sonia Gandhi said in the message written in Hindi.It is being speculated in media reports that with Sonia Gandhi stepping away, her daughter Priyanka Gandhi may contest from Raebareli.