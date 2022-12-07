Puducherry Govt Geared Up To Meet Any Exigency In Case Of The Cyclone: CM

Chief Minister N Rangasamy chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review the territorial government's preparedness in case of exigencies arising due to heavy rainfall expected to pound Puducherry and Karaikal under the influence of a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal.

Speaking to reporters in his cabinet room after the meeting, the Chief Minister said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warning in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions under the influence of a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel had arrived in Puducherry with some teams deputed to Karaikal for carrying out relief and rehabilitation work according to requirements.

All the departments that are tasked with taking preventive steps have been directed to be prepared for any exigency, he said, adding that control rooms have been opened at the collectorates.

As many as 238 relief centres were opened, food packets to 75,000 people would be distributed and wherever necessary people living in low-lying areas would be evacuated to safer places, the Chief Minister said.

The legislators in the Union Territory were asked to ensure relief measures are available wherever needed and marriage halls should be utilised in the respective constituencies to accommodate people, Rangasamy added.

He said necessary equipment needed for rescue work had also been provided to the departments.

Heads of all departments including police, fire service, local administration, electricity, and PWD were present at the meeting.

Some private schools have declared a holiday on Thursday as a precautionary measure.