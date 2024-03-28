'To Browbeat, Bully Others Is Vintage Congress Culture': PM Modi Hits Back After 600 Lawyers' Letter To CJI

Responding to the letter penned by over six hundred lawyers and some bar associations across the nation to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party.
Today, expressing concerns over attempts to undermine the judiciary's integrity using political and professional pressure, over six hundred lawyers and some bar associations across the country approached the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.
'Vintage Congress Culture': PM Modi's tweet slamming Congress
Taking it to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi termed the move as a "vintage Congress culture" to browbeat and bully others.
"To browbeat and bully others is vintage Congress culture. 5 decades ago itself they had called for a "committed judiciary" - they shamelessly want commitment from others for their selfish interests but desist from any commitment towards the nation," Modi said on X.
"No wonder 140 crore Indians are rejecting them," the prime minister said and tagged a post that carried the letter written by the lawyers.
Lawyers approach CJI Chandrachud
On Thursday, over six hundred lawyers, including senior advocate Harish Salve and Bar Council chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra, wrote to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, alleging that a "vested interest group" is trying to put pressure on the judiciary and defame courts, especially in cases of corruption involving politicians.
"These tactics are damaging to our courts and threaten our democratic fabric," the lawyers drawn from across the country said in the latter dated March 26.
In their letter, while urging the apex court to stand strong instead f maintaining dignified silence, the lawyers also emphasized that CJI Chandrachud's intervention was crucial in these "tough times".
Through the letter, a specific section of lawyers were anonymously targeted as they allegedly defended politicians by day and then tried influencing judges through the media at night.