Sunday, Oct 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Pakistan Is Terror Expert, India Is IT Expert: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India is considered ‘expert in IT’ (Information Technology), the neighbouring country-Pakistan is known as an ‘expert in International Terrorism’.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 9:58 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said no other country "practices terrorism" the way Pakistan  does.

Speaking on "Rising India and the World: Foreign Policy in Modi Era" here, he said the Narendra Modi government's diplomacy made other countries take the issue of terrorism seriously.

"No other country practices terrorism in the manner in which Pakistan has done. You show me anywhere in the world what Pakistan has done for so many years against India. After the 26/11 Mumbai attack, it is important for us to be clear to ourselves that this kind of behaviour and action is unacceptable and there will be consequences," said Jaishankar during interaction with the audience after the talk.

While India is considered "expert in IT" (Information Technology), the neighbouring country is known as an "expert in International Terrorism", the minister quipped.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India  successfully made other countries realize that terrorism can harm them too in the future if not contained now, Jaishankar said.

"We are fairly successful in taking along the world in this fight against terrorism. Earlier, other countries used to ignore this issue thinking it would not affect them because it was happening somewhere else. Today, there is a pressure on those who support terrorism. This is an example of our diplomacy," the external affairs minister said. 

Terrorist activities in the North East have declined because of India's strategic pact with Bangladesh, he said.
"Thanks to that land border agreement with Bangladesh, militants failed to get any shelter there. This stopped them from carrying out their operations in the North East," he said.

To a question by a student from Sierra Leone about how the Modi government will realise Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream of  "undivided India", Jaishankar said Partition was a real tragedy and it created problems like terrorism. 

"The best way of realising the dream of Sardar Patel is for India to be strong, successful and confident, and other people to understand that they have to come to terms with this India and stop policies which are not in their interest and which are harmful for the entire region," said the minister.

Related stories

EAM S Jaishankar In Vadodara With 50 Foreign Envoys To Witness 'Garba'

S Jaishankar Raises Visa Delay Issues With US; Blinken Says He Is Sensitive To It

‘India, Pak Both Our Partners’: US After S Jaishankar Questioned Rationale Behind F-16 Deal

"...and I think if there is one leader who is realising the dreams, who has the thought process of Sardar Patel, who is realising the vision of Sardar Patel, who has that boldness, commitment and habits, you know who that is," the minister said, apparently referring to Modi.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Pakistan Information Technology Expert Terrorism Terrorists 26/11 Mumbai Attack Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Sardar Patel
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RBI To Rationalise Internet Banking Criteria of RRBs, Regulate Offline Payment Aggregators

RBI To Rationalise Internet Banking Criteria of RRBs, Regulate Offline Payment Aggregators

6 Months After Crypto Taxation, A Look At Its Impact on Industry, Investors

6 Months After Crypto Taxation, A Look At Its Impact on Industry, Investors