National

Outlook News Wrap, June 5: Modi, Union Cabinet Resign, Nitish In Delhi & Other Stories

A clip of NDA-ally Nitish Kumar and INDIA bloc partner RLD leader Tejashwi Yadav travelling on the same flight to Delhi from Bihar went viral.

A clip of NDA-ally Nitish Kumar and INDIA bloc partner RLD leader Tejashwi Yadav travelling on the same flight to Delhi from Bihar has gone viral.
info_icon

Hello, readers! Outlook brings you top headlines of the day in this news wrap. We dive straight into the Lok Sabha election results, a day after which Narendra Modi tendered his resignation to the President along with his entire cabinet to return for a third term.

In other news, a clip of NDA-ally Nitish Kumar and INDIA bloc partner RLD leader Tejashwi Yadav travelling on the same flight to Delhi from Bihar went viral.

Outlook News Wrap, June 5

PM Modi, Union Cabinet Resign To Return For Third Term, Oath-Taking Likely On June 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially resigned. The BJP leader met with President Droupadi Murmu a day after BJP and its NDA allies hit the majority mark in the general elections. During this meet, the incumbent PM tendered his and the union cabinet's resignation.

His resignation to the President of India comes ahead of his return for a third consecutive term. Along with his resignation, the resignations of his union council of ministers were also tendered to President Murmu. READ FULL STORY

Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Extended Till June 19

A Delhi Court on Wednesday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till June 19 in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case. The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor was produced in court virtually.

Rouse Avenue Court's Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also dismissed Kejriwal's interim bail plea, seeking 7 days bail on medical grounds. READ FULL STORY

Lok Sabha Poll Results: Nitish, Tejashwi On Same Flight Amid NDA, INDIA Bloc Huddle As BJP Falls Short Of Majority

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not being able to hit the majority mark alone in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the counting of votes for which took place on Tuesday, June 4, the Opposition bloc INDIA will be trying its best to approach NDA allies who matter now more than ever.

While the NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014 and is critically dependent on its allies for government formation.

Amid this, a clip of NDA-ally Nitish Kumar and INDIA bloc partner RLD leader Tejashwi Yadav travelling on the same flight to Delhi from Bihar has gone viral. READ FULL STORY

As Israel Nears Decision On Border Offensive With Lebanon, Hezbollah Says 'Ready For All Out War'

As Israel mulls over launching an offensive at its borders with Lebanon, Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah has stated that it would not like to escalate the conflict, however, it stands ready for an "all out war" as hostilities continue to flare.

Amid the Gaza war, Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been exchanging fire for the past eight months after the group announced its support for Hamas. READ FULL STORY

India Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: Kohli vs Jaiswal And Other Selection Dilemmas Rohit Faces

India are set to open their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on Wednesday with a face-off against Ireland, who also play their first match of the competition, in New York.

While most of the Indian starting XI picks itself, there is still a question mark on three key decisions. Here we look at the four key selection dilemmas that Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the think tank led by head coach Rahul Dravid will face as they sit to finalise their starting XI. READ FULL STORY

Netflix Announces 'Peaky Blinders' Spin-Off Film, Cillian Murphy Set To Return As Tommy Shelby

With six gripping seasons, ‘Peaky Blinders’ has grown to be one of the most loved crime drama series. The audience loved the show for its plot and the phenomenal acting of its lead actor, Cillian Murphy. As fans continue to watch and rewatch the series, Netflix has announced that a film based on the franchise is in the works. The OTT giant has also promised the fans that Murphy will be returning to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in the film. READ FULL STORY

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Emerging from Tihar: A Growing Threat To The Legacy Politics Of Kashmir
  2. Uttarakhand: 4 Trekkers From Karnataka Succumb To Harsh Weather Conditions
  3. Outlook News Wrap, June 5: Modi, Union Cabinet Resign, Nitish In Delhi & Other Stories
  4. Return Of Coalition Politics After Ten Years: Will BJP Be Able To Maintain ‘Coalition Dharma’?
  5. IMD Predicts Light-rain In Delhi Today, No Major Relief From Sweltering Heat
Entertainment News
  1. Gotham TV Awards 2024: Moments From The Red Carpet That You Shouldn’t Miss – View Pics
  2. Richa Chadha Opens Up On Her Interfaith Marriage Ali Fazal: When You Fall In Love...
  3. Nupur Sanon And Anusha Dandekar Approached For Anil Kapoor-Hosted ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’?
  4. ‘Blue Lights 2’: Sian Brooke, Nathan Braniff, Katherine Devlin And Others Attend The New York Premiere – View Pics
  5. 'Inside Out 2' Trailer Review: Riley Struggles With Chaos And Complicated Emotions
Sports News
  1. IND Vs IRE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's Playing XI In Focus Against The Irish
  2. PL Financial Regulations Threatening To Harm Quality, Says Man City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak
  3. Football Transfers: Florian Wirtz Focused On Euro 2024 Amid Bayern Munich Links
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Vs Ireland In Their T20 WC Opener, PV Sindhu Makes Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  5. Pakistan Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup Match 11 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Emerging from Tihar: A Growing Threat To The Legacy Politics Of Kashmir
  2. Skygazers, Get Ready: Next Northern Lights Show Could Be Spectacular!
  3. Canada Vs Foreign Interference: New Report Report Claims China, India 'Most Active Perpetrators'
  4. Early Summer Heat Dome Brings Triple-Digit Temperatures In Western US
  5. Russia Warns France Against Sending Troops To Kyiv; Putin Faces Rare Protest | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Vs Ireland In Their T20 WC Opener, PV Sindhu Makes Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Election Results LIVE: After Meet, NDA Allies To Visit President Murmu; INDIA Bloc Leaders Gather At Kharge's Residence