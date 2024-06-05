Outlook News Wrap, June 5: Modi, Union Cabinet Resign, Nitish In Delhi & Other Stories

Hello, readers! Outlook brings you top headlines of the day in this news wrap. We dive straight into the Lok Sabha election results, a day after which Narendra Modi tendered his resignation to the President along with his entire cabinet to return for a third term.
In other news, a clip of NDA-ally Nitish Kumar and INDIA bloc partner RLD leader Tejashwi Yadav travelling on the same flight to Delhi from Bihar went viral.
Outlook News Wrap, June 5
PM Modi, Union Cabinet Resign To Return For Third Term, Oath-Taking Likely On June 8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially resigned. The BJP leader met with President Droupadi Murmu a day after BJP and its NDA allies hit the majority mark in the general elections. During this meet, the incumbent PM tendered his and the union cabinet's resignation.
His resignation to the President of India comes ahead of his return for a third consecutive term. Along with his resignation, the resignations of his union council of ministers were also tendered to President Murmu.
Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Extended Till June 19
A Delhi Court on Wednesday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till June 19 in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case. The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor was produced in court virtually.
Rouse Avenue Court's Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also dismissed Kejriwal's interim bail plea, seeking 7 days bail on medical grounds.
Lok Sabha Poll Results: Nitish, Tejashwi On Same Flight Amid NDA, INDIA Bloc Huddle As BJP Falls Short Of Majority
With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not being able to hit the majority mark alone in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the counting of votes for which took place on Tuesday, June 4, the Opposition bloc INDIA will be trying its best to approach NDA allies who matter now more than ever.
While the NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014 and is critically dependent on its allies for government formation.
Amid this, a clip of NDA-ally Nitish Kumar and INDIA bloc partner RLD leader Tejashwi Yadav travelling on the same flight to Delhi from Bihar has gone viral.
As Israel Nears Decision On Border Offensive With Lebanon, Hezbollah Says 'Ready For All Out War'
As Israel mulls over launching an offensive at its borders with Lebanon, Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah has stated that it would not like to escalate the conflict, however, it stands ready for an "all out war" as hostilities continue to flare.
Amid the Gaza war, Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been exchanging fire for the past eight months after the group announced its support for Hamas.
India Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: Kohli vs Jaiswal And Other Selection Dilemmas Rohit Faces
India are set to open their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on Wednesday with a face-off against Ireland, who also play their first match of the competition, in New York.
While most of the Indian starting XI picks itself, there is still a question mark on three key decisions. Here we look at the four key selection dilemmas that Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the think tank led by head coach Rahul Dravid will face as they sit to finalise their starting XI.
Netflix Announces 'Peaky Blinders' Spin-Off Film, Cillian Murphy Set To Return As Tommy Shelby
With six gripping seasons, 'Peaky Blinders' has grown to be one of the most loved crime drama series. The audience loved the show for its plot and the phenomenal acting of its lead actor, Cillian Murphy. As fans continue to watch and rewatch the series, Netflix has announced that a film based on the franchise is in the works. The OTT giant has also promised the fans that Murphy will be returning to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby in the film.