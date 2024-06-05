Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Extended Till June 19

A Delhi Court on Wednesday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till June 19 in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.
The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor was produced in court virtually.
Rouse Avenue Court's Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also dismissed Kejriwal's interim bail plea, seeking 7 days bail on medical grounds.
The Court also directed concerned authorities to conduct the required medical tests.
Kejriwal, who was out on bail till June 1 for campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, surrendered back at the national capital's Tihar Jail on Sunday, June 2 after the seventh and final phase of voting was conducted on June 1.
The court had sent him to judicial custody till June 5 on Sunday.
Kejriwal's counsel on Wednesday told the court about the concerns regarding the Delhi CM's health. He said that at the time of Kejriwal's surrender on June 2, three different weighing scales were used to check his weight and all three of them showed different readings.
However, Special Judge Baweja noted that if there are any concerns, then the AAP chief can move an application for the same and it will be concerned.
Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi court had deferred Kejriwal's bail hearing in the excise policy case to June 7. However, the Enforcement Directorate had opposed the plea stating that the Delhi CM had made misleading claims during his press conference and several facts, including that of his medical health, were being "suppressed".
Meanwhile, before surrendering at Tihar Jail, Arvind Kejriwal had said that he was going back to jail not because of his involvement in corruption but because he raised his voice against "dictatorship".
He also extended his gratitude towards the court for granting him bail for the general elections campaign and said that those "21 days were unforgettable".
Kejriwal was released from jail on May 10 after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam.