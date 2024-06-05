National

Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Extended Till June 19

The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor was produced in court virtually.

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

A Delhi Court on Wednesday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till June 19 in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor was produced in court virtually.

Rouse Avenue Court's Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also dismissed Kejriwal's interim bail plea, seeking 7 days bail on medical grounds.

The Court also directed concerned authorities to conduct the required medical tests.

Kejriwal, who was out on bail till June 1 for campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, surrendered back at the national capital's Tihar Jail on Sunday, June 2 after the seventh and final phase of voting was conducted on June 1.

The court had sent him to judicial custody till June 5 on Sunday.

Kejriwal's counsel on Wednesday told the court about the concerns regarding the Delhi CM's health. He said that at the time of Kejriwal's surrender on June 2, three different weighing scales were used to check his weight and all three of them showed different readings.

However, Special Judge Baweja noted that if there are any concerns, then the AAP chief can move an application for the same and it will be concerned.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | - PTI
No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Court Defers Bail Hearing; ED Says Delhi CM Made 'Misleading Claims'

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi court had deferred Kejriwal's bail hearing in the excise policy case to June 7. However, the Enforcement Directorate had opposed the plea stating that the Delhi CM had made misleading claims during his press conference and several facts, including that of his medical health, were being "suppressed".

Meanwhile, before surrendering at Tihar Jail, Arvind Kejriwal had said that he was going back to jail not because of his involvement in corruption but because he raised his voice against "dictatorship".

He also extended his gratitude towards the court for granting him bail for the general elections campaign and said that those "21 days were unforgettable".

Kejriwal was released from jail on May 10 after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gurugram Store Owner Molests Woman, Threatens To Kill Her; FIR Lodged
  2. Excise Policy Case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Extended Till June 19
  3. Puri Firecracker Explosion: Death Toll Rises To 15
  4. BJP 2024 Lok Sabha Seat Cutdown Has Share Of Party Bigwigs | Union Ministers Who Lost
  5. Day In Pics: June 05, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. 'Inside Out 2' Trailer Review: Riley Struggles With Chaos And Complicated Emotions
  2. Ram Charan, Wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela Root For Uncle Pawan Kalyan After He Wins Andhra Assembly Elections
  3. Ahead Of ‘Coolie’ Release, Sathyaraj Talks About Alleged Feud With Rajinikanth; Here’s What He Said
  4. 2024 Gotham TV Awards Winners List: Top Honours Go To 'Colin From Accounts', 'Baby Reindeer', And 'Mr & Mrs Smith'
  5. Sonakshi Sinha Congratulates Dad Shatrughan Sinha On His Big Win In Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener, PV Sindhu Faces Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  2. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Match 10 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  3. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Match 10: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  4. Pakistan Vs United States, T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: PAK Seek To Move Beyond Off-Field Drama
  5. Sunil Chhetri Urges To Shift Focus To Crucial India Vs Kuwait Clash On Retirement Eve
World News
  1. Canada Vs Foreign Interference: New Report Report Claims China, India 'Most Active Perpetrators'
  2. Early Summer Heat Dome Brings Triple-Digit Temperatures In Western US
  3. Russia Warns France Against Sending Troops To Kyiv; Putin Faces Rare Protest | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  4. US Flies B-1B Bomber For 1st Precision Bombing Drill In 7 Years As Tensions Simmer With North Korea
  5. As Israel Nears Decision On Border Offensive With Lebanon, Hezbollah Says 'Ready For All Out War'
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener, PV Sindhu Faces Early Exit At Indonesia Open
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Maha Dy CM Fadnavis Offers To Resign From Govt; Nitish, Naidu In Delhi