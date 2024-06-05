Cricket

India Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: Kohli vs Jaiswal And Other Selection Dilemmas Rohit Faces

We look at the major selection dilemmas that Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the think tank led by head coach Rahul Dravid will face as they sit to finalise their starting XI

Rohit Sharma will have to take some tough calls in the India vs Ireland match Photo: X/@BCCI
India are set to open their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on Wednesday with a face-off against Ireland, who also play their first match of the competition, in New York.  (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

While most of the Indian starting XI picks itself, there is still a question mark on three key decisions. Here we look at the four key selection dilemmas that Indian captain Rohit Sharma and the think tank led by head coach Rahul Dravid will face as they sit to finalise their starting XI.

1. Kohli Or Jaiswal, Who Opens?

Photo: X/@BCCI
Virat Kohli is a sure starter but where will he bat will decide whether or not Yashasvi Jaiswal will be on the field or sit on the bench.

Jaiswal has played as an opener in all the 16 T20Is that he has played for India and has impressive numbers. However, Kohli's splendid form in IPL 2024 while opening and Jaiswal's average returns from the tournament may have pushed the left-hander down the pecking order.

Kohli did not feature in India's warm-up fixture but India chose to open with Sanju Samson over Jaiswal. If that is any indication, the left-hander might have to sit out.

2. Rishabh Pant or Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson had a terrific IPL 2024 and the Kerala wicketkeeper batter finished fifth in the Orange Cap race. Rishabh Pant too had an impressive IPL that pushed him right back into national contention after coming from a long layoff due to a road accident.

Both these players have a poor T20I record and only one will get a chance to correct it against Ireland. Who will it be?

Pant seems to be the clear favourite after his half-century in the warm-up game.

3. Arshdeep Singh or Mohammed Siraj

Photo: X/@BCCI
This question will be the toughest one for the Indian management. Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj have both blown hot and cold in recent times. Arshdeep finished seventh in the IPL 2024 Purple Cap list with 17 wickets, Siraj was on the 20th spot but had a better economy then the left-arm pacer.

Both these pacers have great upside but when they are bad, they can also be woeful. What will India go for? Tough to answer.

4. Kul-Cha Again?

Photo: X/@BCCI
Will Kul-Cha united again? Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal wreaked havoc on opposition sides when they played together. Form waned and the duo was discarded. However, they are back again. But will they both be in the XI.

India will have to decide between Axar Patel and Chahal as their third spinner. Axar apart from giving four tight overs, also provides batting depth while Chahal is an attacking spin option.

Will India go all out attack with Chahal or batting depth issues will force them to stick to Axar? Big call awaits for the Indian team.

