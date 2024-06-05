International

As Israel Nears Decision On Border Offensive With Lebanon, Hezbollah Says 'Ready For All Out War'

The conflict between the Israel and Hezbollah has escalated after Israeli forces launched an strike against the militatn group in southern Lebanon, killing three fighters.

AP
Aftermath of Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon Photo: AP
info_icon

As Israel mulls over launching an offensive at its borders with Lebanon, Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah has stated that it would not like to escalate the conflict, however, it stands ready for an "all out war" as hostilities continue to flare.

Amid the Gaza war, Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been exchanging fire for the past eight months after the group announced its support for Hamas.

However, in the recent days, the conflict between the two has escalated especially after Israel launched an strike against Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon.

In response to the attack, which also killed three Hezbollah fighters, the Lebanese militant group a "swarm of drones" in northern Israel.

After Hezbollah's swarm of drones the Israel Defence Forces have been mulling over the possibility of launching a full blown attack against Hezbollah.

"We are approaching the point where a decision will have to be made, and the IDF is prepared and very ready for this decision. We have been attacking here for eight months and Hezbollah is paying a very, very high price," stated IDF Chief of Staff Major General Herzi Halevi.

Meanwhile, as Israel nears its decision regarding the conflict, Hezbollah's deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem has stated that the group does not want to escalate hostilities.

However, Qassem added that the group "is ready for the battle and will not allow Israel to secure any victories”.

"Any Israeli expansion of the war on Lebanon will be met with devastation, destruction and displacement in Israel. If Israel wants to fight an all-out war, we are ready for it," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nine Naxalites Held In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  2. MP: Rail Employee, Wife Jump Before Moving Train With 2 Children
  3. Uttarkashi: Four Trekkers Die On Way To Sahastratal, 18 Stranded
  4. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Eye 7 Hospital In Delhi's Lajpat Nagar
  5. PM Launches Tree Plantation Campaign On World Environment Day
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Game Mode On As Kapil Sharma Welcomes Mary Kom, Sania Mirza And Saina Nehwal
  2. 'GOAT' Director Venkat Prabhu CONFIRMS Brother Premgi's Wedding; Here's When He Is Getting Married
  3. Kartik Aaryan In Talks To Play Prem In Sooraj Barjatya's Upcoming Directorial? Here's What We Know
  4. Lady Gaga Quashes Rumours Of Her Pregnancy After Pictures From Her Sister's Wedding Go Viral
  5. Aamir Ali Reacts To Sanjeeda Shaikh's 'Demotivating Partner' Comment: Washing Dirty Linen In Public Is Not My Class
Sports News
  1. PNG Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Match 9: Three Key Battles To Look Out For
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  3. India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifier, Preview: Sunil Chhetri's Last Dance
  4. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: Debutants UGA To Hunt For Victory Against PNG
  5. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 9: When, Where To Watch
World News
  1. US Flies B-1B Bomber For 1st Precision Bombing Drill In 7 Years As Tensions Simmer With North Korea
  2. As Israel Nears Decision On Border Offensive With Lebanon, Hezbollah Says 'Ready For All Out War'
  3. Rights Group Claims Israel Has Hit Residential Buildings With White Phosphorous In Lebanon
  4. Slovenia Recognises A Palestinian State, New Fighting Flares In Central Gaza
  5. India Elections 2024: Result Day Comes With Many Shocks And Surprises
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Modi Resigns As PM Ahead Of Third Term; Oath-Taking Likely On June 8