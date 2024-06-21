National

Outlook News Wrap June 21: Kejriwal To Stay In Jail, 98 Indians Dead During Hajj And More

June 21 Outlook News Wrap: Today's top headlines include the Delhi High Court staying the bail order granted by Rouse Avenue Court for Arvind Kejriwal. Furthermore, MEA has confirmed the death of 98 Indians during Hajj 2024. Read below to know more about Friday's top headlines.

PTI, AP
Outlook News Wrap June 21: Kejriwal To Stay In Jail, 98 Indians Dead During Hajj And More Photo: PTI, AP
info_icon

Hello Readers! We bring you the top headlines of the day - June 21. As per the latest report, the Delhi High Court has stayed the order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In other news, the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that a total of 98 Indians have died during the Hajj 2024 pilgrimage.

Read Outlook's June 21 News Wrap Here

Delhi High Court Stays Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Order

Delhi High Court has stayed the bail order granted by Rouse Avenue Court. With this, Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal will remain in Tihar Jail until a new order is pronounced.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja. The High Court's decision comes just hours before Kejriwal was set to be released from Tihar Jail.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Hajj 2024: MEA Confirms Death Of 98 Indians

Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that a total of 98 Indians have died during the Hajj 2024 pilgrimage. Speaking at the media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added that the deaths were reported due to natural causes.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Delhi Water Crisis: AAP Minister Atishi On Hunger Strike

As the water crisis in the national capital continues, Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi began indefinite hunger strike to press on her demand for 100 more million gallons of water per day from Haryana.

Ahead of initiating the 'Paani Satyagraha', the Delhi minister today visited Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Amid Conflict With Israel, Hezbollah's Warning To Cyprus

As the conflict between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah grows, the group's chief has extended a warning to Cyprus.

Hezbollah's chief Hassan Nasrallah has warned Cyprus that if it continues to provide a base for Israel to attack Lebanon, the European country will be dragged into the conflict.

READ FULL STORY HERE

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa To Face England For Match 45

Match 45 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup promises a thrilling showdown as England take on South Africa in Super 8 clash on June 21, Friday at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet.

This match comes after a narrow victory for England amid rain threats and close calls.

READ FULL COVERAGE HERE

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. How The Lok Sabha Results Are Shaping The Assembly Election Preparations In Jharkhand
  2. As PM Modi Steps Into His Third Term, India’s Foreign Policy Challenges Ahead
  3. Haryana: What Does The Chhattis Biradari Want?
  4. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Bangladesh PM Hasina Arrives For 2-Day Visit
  5. Arvind Kejriwal To Stay In Jail, Delhi HC Stays Bail Order For AAP Chief
Entertainment News
  1. 5 Shows That Should Be On Your Watchlist If You Are A Fan Of Crime Thrillers
  2. Anurag Kashyap On His Rift With Abhay Deol: He Won’t Be Able To Show His Face If I Tell The Truth
  3. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'
  4. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  5. Karan Singh Grover Finally Opens Up About His Divorces From Shraddha Nigam And Jennifer Winget
Sports News
  1. F1 World Championship: McLaren's Lando Norris Confident That He Can Stop Max Verstappen
  2. Georgia Vs Czech Republic, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Both Teams Seek First Group Stage Victory
  3. Today World Sports News Live: England Vs South In T20 WC Super 8 Action; All Eyes On Spanish GP FP1
  4. AUS Vs BAN, Super 8s, T20 WC '24: 'Awesome To Join The Club', Says Cummins After Hat-trick
  5. Portugal Vs Turkey, Euro 2024 Preview: Cristiano Ronaldo Returns, Arda Guler Shines Among Turks
World News
  1. Beat the Heat: Easy Ways To Stay Cool And Prevent Heat-related Illness
  2. How Are Zoo Animals Dealing With Heat Wave? Here’s What Zookeepers Do To Keep Animals Cool
  3. Hajj 2024: MEA Confirms Death of 98 Indians, Saudi Met Department Says 2025 To Be Last Hajj In Summer Season
  4. Looking To Start Yoga? Here Are 5 Poses To Begin With On International Yoga Day
  5. Amid Israel And Hezbollah's Conflict In Lebanon, A Warning For Cyprus
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Bangladesh PM Hasina Arrives For 2-Day Visit
  2. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
  3. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  4. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  5. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  6. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  7. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  8. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'