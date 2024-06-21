Outlook News Wrap June 21: Kejriwal To Stay In Jail, 98 Indians Dead During Hajj And More

Hello Readers! We bring you the top headlines of the day - June 21. As per the latest report, the Delhi High Court has stayed the order granting bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
In other news, the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that a total of 98 Indians have died during the Hajj 2024 pilgrimage.
Read Outlook's June 21 News Wrap Here
Delhi High Court Stays Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Order
Delhi High Court has stayed the bail order granted by Rouse Avenue Court. With this, Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal will remain in Tihar Jail until a new order is pronounced.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising of Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja. The High Court's decision comes just hours before Kejriwal was set to be released from Tihar Jail.
Hajj 2024: MEA Confirms Death Of 98 Indians
Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that a total of 98 Indians have died during the Hajj 2024 pilgrimage. Speaking at the media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added that the deaths were reported due to natural causes.
Delhi Water Crisis: AAP Minister Atishi On Hunger Strike
As the water crisis in the national capital continues, Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi began indefinite hunger strike to press on her demand for 100 more million gallons of water per day from Haryana.
Ahead of initiating the 'Paani Satyagraha', the Delhi minister today visited Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.
Amid Conflict With Israel, Hezbollah's Warning To Cyprus
As the conflict between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah grows, the group's chief has extended a warning to Cyprus.
Hezbollah's chief Hassan Nasrallah has warned Cyprus that if it continues to provide a base for Israel to attack Lebanon, the European country will be dragged into the conflict.
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa To Face England For Match 45
Match 45 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup promises a thrilling showdown as England take on South Africa in Super 8 clash on June 21, Friday at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet.
This match comes after a narrow victory for England amid rain threats and close calls.