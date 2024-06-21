Cricket

England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia

Here are the weather and pitch reports of the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium for England Vs South Africa Super 8 T20 World Cup match

(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
South Africa's Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Match 45 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup promises a thrilling showdown as England take on South Africa in Super 8 clash on June 21, Friday at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

England made it to the Super Eights amidst rain threats and close calls. But once they qualified with a victory over Namibia, Jos Buttler's side did not make a mistake after. They won their opener of the next round against West Indies by 8 wickets chasing down the target of 181 runs in 17.3 overs.

South Africa, another heavyweight, emerged victorious in their opening Super 8 match against USA by 18 runs. Quinton De Kock's blistering knock of 74 runs off 40 balls set the victory stage for Aiden Markram's team.

England Vs South Africa, Weather Forecast - Gros Islet

During the Super Eight clash of England vs South Africa set to take place at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, the temperature is expected to be 30 degrees Celsius, with the humidity making it feel like 36 degrees. There is only 18% chance of rain, meaning weather will not impact the big game of the ICC T20 World Cup match on June 21, Friday.

England vs South Africa, Super 8 Pitch Report - Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

The Super Eight clash between West Indies and England will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Thursday. The pitch looks flat and is one of the best surfaces in the Caribbean to bat. The average first-inning score in T20Is at the venue is 144 runs. The pitch is bouncy and assists pacers. Historically, chasing targets on this surface is easy as the surface gets better in the second innings. A high-scoring game is on the cards.

England Vs South Africa, Full Squads

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs.

