England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia

South Africa's Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

South Africa's Tristan Stubbs plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between the United States and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)