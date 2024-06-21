The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that a total of 98 Indians have died during the Hajj 2024 pilgrimage. Speaking at the media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added that the deaths were reported due to natural causes.
"A large number of pilgrims visit Hajj every year. This year, 175,000 Indian pilgrims have visited Hajj so far. We have 98 Indian pilgrims who have died this year," stated Randhir Jaiswal.
As per the latest reports, the death toll of Hajj 2024 has surpassed the 1,000 mark.
Along with Indians, Arab diplomats have stated that pilgrims from Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Iran, Senegal, Tunisia and Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region have also died in the pilgrimage due to natural causes of heatstroke.
Mecca recorded temperatures as high as 51.3 degree Celsius on Monday.
Hajj 2025 Last Pilgrimage In Summer Season
Amid the extreme heat in Mecca, the Saudi National Meteorological Centre has stated that next year's pilgrimage will the last Hajj in the summer season.
"The Hajj season will enter a new phase of climate change during the year 2026. We will not witness summer Hajj until after 17 years,” stated Hussein Al-Qahtani, spokesman of the Saudi National Meteorological Centre.
He added that the Hajj 2026 will mark the beginning of the spring season for the next eight years. After the spring pilgrimage is completed, Hajj will then take place in the winter season.