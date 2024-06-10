Outlook News Wrap, June 10: Terrorist Attack On Bus In J&K's Reasi, Modi's First Work Day After Oath & More

Hello, readers! Outlook India brings you top headlines of the day through this daily news wrap. We are diving straight into the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi which killed nine people and injured dozens others.
In other news, the Narendra Modi government is in action a day after taking oath for its third straight term. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took oath of office on Sunday, signed the first file after assuming charge.
Outlook News Wrap, June 10
Reasi, J&K, Terrorist Attack: 3 Women, 2 Kids Among 9 Dead In Bus Ambush; LeT Offshoot Claims Responsibility | Key Points
A terrorist attack on a bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi killed nine people, including three women and a child, and injured 33 others after the vehicle fell into a gorge following an ambush. The bus was carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area when it came under attack by terrorists on Sunday evening.
As Security forces on Monday launched a massive cordon and search operation to track down terrorists responsible for the attack, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team reached the area in Reasi to coordinate with the local police probing.
Modi 3.0 Govt: Here's What PM's First File After Taking Oath For 3rd Straight Term Is About
Narendra Modi, who took oath as prime minister for a record third time on Sunday, signed the first file of the 3.0 government on Monday, June 10. The first file signed by PM Modi after taking oath pertains to release of PM Kisan Nidhi funds.
Through the first file after assuming charge as PM for the 3rd straight term, Modi authorised the release of 17th installment of the 'PM Kisan Nidhi' funds amounting to nearly Rs 20,000 crore, which will benefit around 9.3 crore farmers.
BJP's Amit Malviya Sues RSS Member In Rs 10 Cr Defamation Case Over 'False' Sexual Exploitation Charges
Days after an RSS member levelled allegations of sexual exploitation against him, Bharatiya Janata Party IT Cell chief Amit Malviya sued the former for Rs 10 crore over defamation. In a legal notice, Malviya has reportedly sought the removal of RSS member Santanu Sinha for "false, and derogatory" post from the social media.
"The nature of allegations are extremely offensive in as much as, they falsely allege sexual misconduct purportedly committed by my client. The same is fatally injurious to the dignity and reputation of my client who, by virtue of his professional profile, is a public figure," the notice read.
Manipur: Cops Part Of Advance Security Team Attacked In Jiribam Ahead Of CM's Visit
A cop part of the advance security team of Manipur Police were injured after they were attacked by unidentified armed miscreants during their visit to Jiribam ahead of Chief Minister Biren Singh's scheduled visit to the area.
The incident took place in Kangpokpi district on Monday morning, leaving one personnel injured, police said. The convoy was on its way to the violence-hit Jiribam district when it came under attack around 10.30 am near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53, they said.
IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: Shastri Awards Best Fielder Award To Rishabh Pant - Here's Why
Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri was invited to the dressing room by fielding coach T Dilip to hand out the best fielding award. Shastri was welcomed with a loud cheer by the staff and players alike, as he handed the award to Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant.
Pant was crucial in India's win against Pakistan in New York by scoring a crucial 40 as well as taking three catches behind the stumps.
Noor Malabika Das Dies At 32: ‘The Trial’ Actress Reportedly Dies By Suicide
Noor Malabika Das, who was a part of Kajol-starrer Disney+ Hotstar web series 'The Trial', died by suicide as per reports. After neighbours complained about the scent emanating from her Mumbai apartment, they reportedly complained to the authorities and it was when the authorities came and broke into her Andheri, Oshiwara apartment that she was discovered dead.